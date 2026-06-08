MPD Seeking Suspects in M Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a robbery that occurred in Southwest.



On March 22, 2026 at approximately 8:26 p.m., First District officers were flagged down by the victim reporting a robbery. The victim was walking in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest, when the suspects approached the victim from behind and began assaulting the victim. The suspects then took the victims property and fled the scene on foot. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspects were captured by security cameras and can be seen in the video below:





This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26037709

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