Suspect Sought in Dix Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the District of Columbia Housing Authority Police Department are seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shooting in Southeast.



On Sunday, May 17, 2026, at approximately 1:17 a.m., D.C. Housing Authority officers responded to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Dix Street, Southeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video linked here:





Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26066510

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