MPD Investigating 6th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, June 7th, 2026, at approximately 2:17 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1300 block of 6th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the incident and transported the adult male victim in critical condition to a local hospital. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Eligio Daniel Perez, of Northwest, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26077817

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