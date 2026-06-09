Welding Consumables Market to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Infrastructure and Automotive Industry Growth

Welding Consumables Market Industry Growth

The electrodes segment accounted for the largest share of the global welding consumables market in 2022, contributing nearly one-third of total revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global welding consumables market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by rising demand from the construction, automotive, transportation, oil & gas, and aerospace sectors. According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Welding Consumables Market By Type (Electrodes, Flux, Shielding Gas, Filler Metals, Others), By Welding Technique (Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Laser-Beam Welding, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," the market was valued at $16.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $27.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.Infrastructure development remains one of the strongest growth catalysts for the industry. The construction of buildings, bridges, highways, railways, pipelines, and energy facilities requires extensive welding operations, creating significant demand for welding consumables used in fabrication and assembly processes.Key Growth Drivers Fueling Market Expansion:-The welding consumables market continues to benefit from robust growth across multiple end-use industries:- Rising investments in infrastructure and construction projects worldwide- Strong demand from the automotive and transportation sectors- Expanding applications in the oil & gas industry- Growing adoption in aerospace and defense manufacturing- Continuous technological advancements in welding processes and materialsThe automotive industry, in particular, remains a major consumer of welding consumables. As manufacturers increasingly adopt lightweight materials such as aluminum and high-strength steel, the demand for specialized welding consumables continues to grow.Electrodes Segment Dominates the Market:- Based on type, the electrodes segment accounted for the largest share of the global welding consumables market in 2022, contributing nearly one-third of total revenue.- The segment's dominance is attributed to increasing urbanization and infrastructure development, which continue to boost welding requirements in structural fabrication. Industries such as automotive, shipbuilding, aerospace, and heavy manufacturing rely extensively on electrodes for various welding applications, further supporting segment growth.Arc Welding Remains the Preferred Welding Technique:- By welding technique, the arc welding segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of global revenue.Arc welding continues to gain traction due to its:- Versatility across a wide range of materials- Cost-effectiveness compared to several alternative welding methods- Accessibility for training and skill development- Broad applicability across industrial sectorsIts ability to efficiently weld carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and specialty alloys makes it a preferred choice for manufacturers worldwide.Asia-Pacific Leads Global Market Growth:- The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest regional market in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of global revenue. The region is also expected to register the fastest growth rate, with a projected CAGR of 6.0% through 2032.- Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and large-scale infrastructure investments in countries such as China and India are driving regional demand. Expanding manufacturing activities and ongoing development of transportation and energy infrastructure continue to create lucrative opportunities for market participants.Leading Players Operating in the Welding Consumables Market:-Major companies profiled in the report include:- The Lincoln Electric Company- Kobe Steel, Ltd.- ESAB- D&H Scheron- VDM Metals- Weldcom Electrodes Pvt. Ltd.- Royal Arc- ESS AAR Industries- Senor Metals Pvt. Ltd.- Sharp Electrodes (P) Ltd.These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, joint ventures, capacity expansions, and regional growth initiatives to strengthen their competitive positions and expand market share.

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