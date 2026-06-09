Sweet Land Of Liberty Brings America's National Symbols And Songs To Life For Young Readers

Sweet Land Of Liberty by Olapeju Simoyan

Dr. Olapeju Simoyan combines history, civics, photography, and storytelling to help readers discover the meaning behind America's most cherished symbols.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Olapeju Simoyan announces the release of Sweet Land of Liberty: The Stories Behind America's National Symbols and Songs, an engaging educational book written in honor of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Through vivid photography, accessible explanations, and historical insight, the book offers a memorable exploration of the icons that represent the nation's history, values, and aspirations.

Designed to make American history and civics both approachable and meaningful, Sweet Land of Liberty takes readers on a journey through the official and unofficial symbols that have become woven into the fabric of the United States. From the bald eagle and the national motto to the White House, the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Jefferson Memorial, the book explores how these landmarks and symbols came to embody important aspects of the nation's identity and heritage.

The inspiration for the book grew from Simoyan's passion for history, travel, and education. As a physician who has spent years exploring significant historical sites across the United States, she sought to create a resource that would encourage readers to look beyond familiar images and discover the stories behind them. By combining original photography with engaging historical narratives, the book transforms well-known symbols into gateways for learning about America's past and present.

In addition to visual landmarks and national emblems, the book highlights the role of patriotic music in shaping the American experience. Readers are introduced to beloved songs such as The Star-Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful, gaining insight into how music serves as a powerful expression of national ideals and shared history. The book also includes access to recordings of the author's renditions of patriotic songs and her reading of the Gettysburg Address, creating a multimedia learning experience that extends beyond the printed page.

Sweet Land of Liberty is ideal for students, educators, homeschooling families, parents, and anyone interested in American history and civic education. Through thoughtful questions, fascinating facts, and engaging storytelling, the book encourages readers to think critically about the symbols they encounter every day and the values they represent. Its educational approach helps foster a deeper appreciation for the people, events, and ideals that continue to shape the nation.

Olapeju Simoyan brings a unique blend of curiosity, scholarship, and creativity to this educational work. Through Sweet Land of Liberty: The Stories Behind America's National Symbols and Songs, she provides readers with an inspiring introduction to the symbols and stories that define the American experience, encouraging a deeper understanding of history while celebrating the enduring ideals that continue to unite generations of Americans.

Dr. Olapeju Simoyan (a.k.a. The Doctor Writer and The Doctor Singer) is an addiction medicine physician, professor, and longtime advocate for the integration of art and science. She helped establish medical humanities programs at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and Reading Hospital and has served as editor of several literary journals.

She combines her writing and photography in books including The Amazing World of Butterflies and Giraffes Are Amazing. Her other books include the devotional Living Foolproof! Wisdom for Daily Living and the academic memoir Girls Become Doctors and Much More. Along with Dr. William Santoro, she co-authored Navigating the Methadone Maze: A Guide for Patients and Professionals and Navigating the Buprenorphine Maze (Available June 9, 2026).

The print edition of Sweet Land of Liberty will be available June 6, 2026, including distribution via Ingram as of that date.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/08vfzwFd

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