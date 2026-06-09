KIDZONET & Ocean Telecom Launch UK First eSIM Child Protection — EasySim AI Safe SIM Cards

Ocean Tel Group, owner of EasySim, has partnered with Kidzonet to launch the UK's first child-protection eSIM, offering safer connectivity for families.

LONDON, LOMDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- # KIDZONET and Ocean-Tel Partner to Embed Child Online Protection Directly Into UK Connectivity* First eSIM-native child safety solution in the UK, activated with zero configuration required.* Carrier-level protection designed to be device-agnostic and difficult to bypass.* Delivered through EasySim , Ocean-Tel's consumer connectivity platform.KIDZONET, the Abu Dhabi-based pioneer of Child Online Protection delivered as a zero-touch telecom service, and Ocean-Tel, the UK telecommunications group behind the EasySim platform, have announced a strategic partnership to embed child online protection directly into mobile connectivity.At a time when children's online safety has become a major public policy issue, the two companies are introducing a new approach that places protection within the network itself rather than relying on applications installed on individual devices.By integrating KIDZONET's carrier-grade filtering into Ocean-Tel's UK eSIM infrastructure, child online safety becomes a built-in feature of connectivity rather than an optional add-on. Protection is activated during onboarding and remains active regardless of the browser, application or device being used. There are no apps to install, no settings to manage and no configurations to maintain.The announcement comes as the UK continues to strengthen its digital safety framework following the implementation of the Online Safety Act and the conclusion of the government's national consultation on additional child protection measures.The solution has been designed with UK regulatory expectations in mind and aligns with standards promoted by organisations including the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and the child protection principles championed by the NSPCC.The Safe Connectivity service will be offered across Ocean-Tel's UK portfolio, including EasySim, serving families, educational institutions and organisations seeking a safer digital environment for younger users.**Nidal Taha, CEO of KIDZONET, said:***"The UK is one of the world's most important digital safety markets, and this partnership marks an important milestone in our mission to make child online protection simple, scalable and universal. Together with Ocean-Tel, we are demonstrating that connectivity itself can become part of the solution."*For Ocean-Tel, the partnership represents a commitment to responsible innovation and trust. The multi-layered protection model is designed to block harmful content without monitoring private communications, balancing safety with privacy.**Ziya Zaga, CEO of Ocean-Tel, said:***"We built Ocean-Tel on the belief that connectivity is a responsibility, not a commodity. Through our EasySim platform and together with KIDZONET, we are delivering the UK's first eSIM-native child online protection solution embedded directly into the network itself. This represents British innovation working alongside innovation from Abu Dhabi to create a safer digital future for families."***Eddie Strain, COO of Ocean-Tel, added:***"Parents should not have to become technology experts to keep their children safe online. By placing protection inside the network, we are delivering something the market has needed for a long time – safety that simply works."*The service is currently in the final stages of UK beta testing with selected users and technology reviewers. Early feedback has highlighted the simplicity of one-click eSIM activation and the absence of device-side installation as key advantages over traditional parental control solutions.The partnership marks KIDZONET's first deployment in the UK and further advances its mission of making child online protection the default for connectivity providers worldwide.## About KIDZONETKIDZONET is an Abu Dhabi-based child online protection company dedicated to making digital safety simple, scalable and accessible. By partnering with telecom operators, internet service providers and educational institutions worldwide, KIDZONET embeds protection directly into connectivity to provide safer digital experiences for families. KIDZONET is a member of the WeProtect Global Alliance.## About Ocean-TelFounded in 2016, Ocean-Tel is a global telecommunications provider with operations across the UK, UAE and Turkey. Through its consumer brand, EasySim, the company delivers innovative voice, messaging and connectivity solutions to carriers, enterprises, government organisations and consumers worldwide.**Media Contact**Ocean-Tel Press Office[press@ocean-tel.uk](mailto:press@ocean-tel.uk)[www.ocean-tel.uk]( http://www.ocean-tel.uk

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