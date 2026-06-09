Altar of Authority Exposes Spiritual Abuse and Guides Readers Toward Faith Based Freedom

Altar of Authority by Ralph Good

Ralph Good combines personal testimony and biblical insight to help believers recognize spiritual abuse and reclaim their God given freedom.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ralph Good announces the release of ALTAR OF AUTHORITY: Unmasking Spiritual Abuse and Reclaiming Freedom, a compelling work that blends memoir, theology, and practical guidance to address one of the most difficult issues facing many faith communities. Drawing from personal experiences and extensive biblical examination, the book explores how spiritual authority can be misused and offers readers a framework for understanding the difference between healthy leadership and harmful control. Its message speaks directly to those who have struggled with fear, manipulation, or spiritual oppression within religious environments.

In ALTAR OF AUTHORITY, Good chronicles a deeply personal journey that began with childhood religious trauma and progressed through years of spiritual abuse, hardship, and eventual restoration. The book examines how toxic leaders can misuse concepts such as submission, authority, and divine guidance to exert control over others. Through theological analysis and scriptural study, Good challenges readers to examine commonly accepted teachings and encourages a deeper understanding of biblical authority rooted in truth, accountability, and freedom.

The inspiration for the book emerged from Good's own experiences of overcoming spiritual manipulation and rebuilding his life after years of emotional and religious turmoil. Motivated by a desire to help others avoid similar harm, he developed a resource that combines personal testimony with practical biblical insights. His goal is to provide readers with tools to recognize unhealthy patterns, ask important questions, and pursue spiritual growth without fear or coercion.

At its core, the book emphasizes that faith should lead to freedom rather than bondage. Good explores themes of healing, discernment, courage, and personal responsibility while encouraging believers to cultivate a direct and authentic relationship with God. By addressing difficult topics often left unspoken, the book seeks to empower readers to break free from destructive influences and rediscover the hope, purpose, and confidence that faith can provide. Its message offers both challenge and encouragement for those seeking spiritual restoration.

The book is intended for individuals who have experienced spiritual abuse, church leaders committed to healthy ministry practices, and readers interested in theology, personal growth, and faith based healing. It may also serve as a valuable resource for those questioning unhealthy religious systems or seeking greater clarity regarding biblical leadership. Readers will find a thoughtful examination of difficult issues paired with practical guidance for moving forward with wisdom and confidence.

Ralph Good is an author and community advocate whose life experiences have shaped a passion for helping others overcome adversity and reclaim their purpose. Due to health reasons, he is not currently available for speaking engagements.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/001hjHu8

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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