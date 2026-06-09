Dorianne Ashe Launches The Children Of Triune, A Haunting New Fantasy Saga Where Humanity’s Future Has Been Sealed Away

The Children Of Triune by Dorianne Ashe

The first book in the Origins series introduces a world without children, a Creator with hidden motives, and beings never meant to question their purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dorianne Ashe invites readers into a chilling and imaginative new realm with The Children of Triune (Origins Book 1), a fantasy novel that blends myth, mystery, creation, and rebellion into a gripping story of identity and survival.

For nearly five centuries, no child has drawn a first breath. In the world of Triune, the Creator has sealed the womb of humanity, forcing civilization to endure without the promise of future generations. But beneath the surface, in the depths of the Middle, another form of genesis begins to rise. These children are not born in the natural sense. They are woven, awakened, and shaped by design.

At the center of the novel is a haunting question: What happens when created beings begin to ask why they exist? Ashe builds a world where bodies are crafted, lineage is controlled, and survival determines ascent. Those who endure their emergence are taken to the Upper, while those who fail are reclaimed by the dark. Through this striking premise, The Children of Triune explores power, faith, origin, and the dangerous cost of uncovering truth.

The novel’s appeal lies in its rich atmosphere and layered mythology. Readers are drawn into a world where the first humans were not what they were told, the gods were not who they claimed to be, and the Children of Triune may hold answers powerful enough to threaten everything.

Ashe’s inspiration appears rooted in timeless questions about creation, control, and destiny. Rather than presenting a simple battle between mortals and gods, the book examines what it means to be formed by someone else’s will and still search for one’s own voice.

The Children of Triune is ideal for readers who enjoy dark fantasy, mythic worldbuilding, mysterious origins, and stories driven by secrets that reshape entire civilizations. Fans of speculative fiction with emotional weight and spiritual tension will find a bold new world to explore in Triune.

Dorianne Ashe is the author of The Children of Triune (Origins Book 1), the opening installment in the Origins series. With a strong sense of atmosphere and a gift for mythic storytelling, Ashe introduces readers to a fantasy universe built on hidden histories, divine power, and the courage to question what has been declared sacred.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H3WZ3HCS

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