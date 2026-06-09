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The Business Research Company's Aerostructures Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2030

Expected to grow to $90.67 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aerostructures sector has experienced remarkable expansion lately, driven by increasing demand for advanced aircraft components worldwide. As aviation evolves with new technologies and materials, this market is set for substantial progress in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional insights, and other important aspects shaping the future of aerostructures.

Current and Projected Size of the Aerostructures Market

The aerostructures market has shown strong growth recently, with its value rising from $64.64 billion in 2025 to $69.69 billion in 2026. This represents a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The expansion during this period is largely driven by increased production of commercial and military aircraft, which fuels demand for primary airframe structures. Additionally, the growing use of lightweight materials such as aluminum and titanium alloys is helping to boost aircraft performance. The market is also benefiting from the rise in outsourced aerostructure manufacturing by leading aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), alongside advancements in high-strength steel components that improve structural durability. The integration of sophisticated aerostructure designs to enhance aerodynamics further supports this growth.

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Forecasted Growth and Emerging Trends in the Aerostructures Market

Looking ahead, the aerostructures market is expected to reach $90.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. This future growth is anticipated because of the surge in next-generation aircraft platforms that require more complex aerostructure assemblies. There is also a growing trend toward hybrid material aerostructures that combine metals and composites for optimal performance. Investments in automated manufacturing technologies are increasing, helping to streamline airframe production. The ongoing global fleet renewal is driving demand for new fuselage and wing structures. Moreover, the emphasis on fuel efficiency is accelerating the adoption of lightweight aerostructure solutions. Key trends include the rising use of advanced materials like titanium and high-strength alloys, the popularity of modular airframe designs to speed up assembly, greater application of composite aerostructures for weight reduction and fuel saving, and continued innovation in wing and fuselage architectures. Progress in precision forming, machining, and automated fabrication is also revolutionizing this space.

Understanding Aerostructures and Their Role in Aircraft

Aerostructures encompass the components or subsystems that make up an aircraft’s airframe, such as the fuselage, wings, and flight control surfaces. These parts are critical to the design, development, and assembly of airplanes, as they provide the structural framework and contribute to aerodynamics, safety, and overall performance.

View the full aerostructures market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerostructures-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Aerostructures Market

One of the primary forces boosting the aerostructures market is the rise in aircraft modernization programs. Such programs focus on upgrading existing aircraft components, systems, and technology to enhance performance, safety, efficiency, and capabilities. Aerostructures play a vital role in these modernization efforts by enabling updates that extend an aircraft’s life or improve its operational qualities. For instance, in June 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a major modernization initiative for tactical aircraft based in Japan, investing over $10 billion. This project aims to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and increase regional deterrence amid Indo-Pacific tensions. As part of the upgrade, 48 F-15C/D fighter jets will be replaced with 36 new F-15EX jets. Such programs underline the growing importance of aerostructures in advancing aircraft capabilities and driving market expansion.

Regional Breakdown and Market Leadership in Aerostructures

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aerostructures market and is also projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The market analysis includes key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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