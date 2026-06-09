Bioplastics Market to Reach $18.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Alternatives

Bioplastics Market Rising Demand

The biodegradable plastics segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global bioplastics market is witnessing significant growth as industries and consumers increasingly shift toward sustainable materials. Growing environmental concerns, rising awareness regarding plastic pollution, and the increasing adoption of bio-based products are fueling demand for bioplastics across multiple end-use sectors.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global bioplastics market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/726 Key Growth Drivers:The market's expansion is primarily driven by:- Increasing awareness of environmental issues and sustainability initiatives- Growing adoption of biodegradable and bio-based materials- Extensive use of bioplastics in packaging films for food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer products- Rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastics- Growth in e-commerce and online shopping, which is boosting sustainable packaging requirementsSegment Analysis:-By Type:- The biodegradable plastics segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global revenue. The segment is also expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 12.2%.- Growing preference for compostable and environmentally friendly materials across packaging, agriculture, and consumer applications continues to strengthen demand for biodegradable plastics.By Application:- Flexible packaging emerged as the largest application segment in 2021, contributing more than one-fourth of the global market share.- Meanwhile, the consumer goods segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 13.8% through 2031. Increasing consumer preference for sustainable products is encouraging manufacturers to integrate bioplastics into various everyday goods.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific led the global bioplastics market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of total market revenue. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period while registering the fastest CAGR of 12.4%.- Rapid industrialization, expanding packaging industries, supportive government initiatives, and growing environmental awareness across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are contributing to regional growth.- North America, Europe, and LAMEA are also expected to witness steady expansion as sustainability regulations and corporate environmental commitments continue to strengthen.Competitive Landscape:-Key players operating in the global bioplastics market include:- Eastman Chemical Company- Kuraray Co., Ltd.- LG Chem- BASF SE- Biome Technologies Plc.- CJ CheilJedang Corp.- Corbion N.V.- Danimer Scientific- Dow Inc.- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings- Novamont S.P.A.- SKCThese companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, product innovations, capacity expansions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market positions and meet the growing demand for sustainable materials.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bioplastics-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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