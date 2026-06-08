Mississippi selected as one of 10 states for the 2026 CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration

Mississippi is proud to have been announced as one of 10 states joining the 2026 CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through CMS and in partnership with SAMHSA, has announced 10 new states selected for the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Medicaid Demonstration Program. This expansion reflects continued momentum behind the CCBHC model, which provides sustainable Medicaid funding to expand access to comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder services nationwide.

By enabling participating states to implement a prospective payment system, the demonstration helps ensure providers can deliver coordinated, whole-person care while strengthening behavioral health systems and supporting long-term financing beyond time-limited grants.

“DMH is proud that Mississippi has been selected as one of 10 new states into the CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program. At the core of this program is the belief that everyone deserves access to behavioral health services and treatment, something DMH wholeheartedly stands behind,” DMH Executive Director Wendy Bailey said. “CCBHCs represent an opportunity to improve care coordination, strengthen crisis response, and provide comprehensive behavioral health services regardless of someone’s ability to pay. We look forward to continuing the work with our partners in the program.”

We look forward to sharing more about these efforts in the future!