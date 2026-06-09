New Jersey's First Makerspace Launches Fundraising and Membership Campaign to Sustain Community STEM Programs

Beloved North Brunswick nonprofit seeks 27 new members and $15,000 by July 1 to keep its doors open after 16 years serving the community.

FUBAR Labs is here to share old and new arts, but with rising costs, the task is getting harder. We desperately need the funds and new members to ensure another generation of makers has a home in NJ.” — Paul McCabe, Treasurer, FUBAR Labs

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FUBAR Labs , New Jersey's first makerspace and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced a fundraising and membership drive with a critical deadline. The organization must reach 27 new members and raise $15,000 by July 1 to stabilize its finances and remain open.Founded in 2009, FUBAR Labs (Fair Use Building and Research) has operated for 16 years without anyone taking a paycheck. Every dollar donated and paid by members goes directly to keeping the space open, the activities running and the community served.FUBAR Labs is as much a public community space as it is a members' makerspace. The facility hosts a continuous calendar of classes, workshops, study groups, and events all published on Meetup (at meetup.com/fubarlabs), open to anyone, often free or at material cost. Regulars and first-timers alike show up to learn electronics, computer-aided design, robotics, woodworking, AI, and much more. During Open Hack sessions (Thursdays 7:30–9:30 PM, Sundays 1:30–3:30 PM), the space is open to walk-ins with or without a project in mind.The facility houses a wood shop, metal shop, 3D printers, CNC machines, laser cutters, lathes, mills, welding equipment, and a full electronics bench, all available to members around the clock and to the public during open hours.“I found FUBAR about four years ago and it’s become a regular part of my life since. The people are brilliant and I feel a great sense of community. I’m constantly learning at the space. There’s also lots of fun events FUBAR hosts you can participate in for free!”— Steven Zaslavsky, Member, FUBAR LabsSixteen Years of Building New Jersey's Maker Community.FUBAR Labs is home to the NJ Combat Robots tournament, co-organizer of the Sussex County Maker Fair, and the developer of FooCars, an open-source autonomous vehicle conversion project. It predates the national makerspace movement and has been a quiet but consequential institution in central New Jersey ever since.“At FUBAR Labs, we embrace the imperfections because that’s where real innovation begins,” said Leonard Cacciatore, president of FUBAR Labs. “The name itself reminds us that innovation often comes from learning through mistakes. FUBAR stands for Fair Use Building and Research, but it’s also a place where anyone can try, fail, learn, and grow — and that’s what makes this community so special. Some of the best ideas come from people willing to experiment, take things apart, and keep pushing forward.FUBAR Labs is a place where anyone — regardless of age or experience — can discover what they’re capable of creating. What makes this community truly unique is that learning goes both ways. Even our most experienced makers gain fresh insights from beginners who bring new perspectives, energy, and curiosity into the space. That constant exchange of knowledge, creativity, and hands-on learning is what keeps our community alive and growing.”“We’re in a unique moment in time where local knowledge and experience are critical. Our culture grows more insular, and people are less aware of community spaces. Industrial arts are no longer taught in most high-schools, and with them, the satisfaction of hands-on learning and self reliance is out of reach for many curious minds. FUBAR Labs is here to share old and new arts, but with rising rents, energy costs and insurance, the task is getting harder. We desperately need the funds and new members to ensure another generation of makers has a home in New Jersey.”— Paul McCabe, Treasurer, FUBAR LabsHow to Help.FUBAR Labs is asking the public to join as a member or make a tax-deductible donation at fubarlabs.org. Basic membership is $50/month (access during open hours); Full membership is $110/month (24/7 key access). Employer donation matching is encouraged. Donations accepted via PayPal.About FUBAR LabsFUBAR Labs is New Jersey's first makerspace, founded in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Volunteer-run and member-supported, it offers public classes, workshops, and open access to professional-grade tools. Located at 1510B Jersey Ave, North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902. More at fubarlabs.org.

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