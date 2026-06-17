Miami Aesthetic Specialist Virginia Carneiro Traveled to Munich to Develop an Exclusive Skincare Line for Patients

The Vimaisamd founder traveled to Munich to explore partnerships with European manufacturers to develop an exclusive skincare line for patients.

DORAL, MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Carneiro, Specialist in Advanced Aesthetic Medicine and founder of Vimaisamd in Doral, Florida, recently traveled to Munich, Germany, to attend CosmeticBusiness 2026, one of Europe's most important professional trade shows for cosmetic formulation and private-label manufacturing.The trip marked a significant milestone for the clinic: Carneiro met directly with European manufacturers to begin development of an exclusive line of post-treatment skincare products, formulated specifically to extend and enhance the results of Vimaisamd's signature treatments, including Endolaser, HIFU, and advanced body contouring protocols.“I went to Munich because my patients deserve more than a great in-clinic result,” said Carneiro. “When they leave Vimaisamd, I want them to keep seeing progress at home. That’s only possible with a product formulated specifically for what we do — and that doesn’t exist in Miami yet. We’re going to be the first to offer it.”Vimaisamd, which has earned more than 350 five-star reviews with a 4.9 average rating since opening in Doral, has built its reputation on results-driven, non-surgical aesthetic treatments. The planned product line, currently in the development and supplier selection phase, would be included with high-ticket procedures — making Vimaisamd the only clinic in Miami to offer patients a proprietary take-home product formulated to complement each treatment.The initiative reflects a broader vision Carneiro has for the clinic’s evolution: from a top-performing local practice to a brand with its own intellectual property, product line, and national distribution. The Munich trip is the first step in that roadmap.“This isn’t just a trade show trip. This is the beginning of something my patients are going to be the first to have,” Carneiro added.The product line is expected to launch in late 2026, beginning with post-facial and post-body treatment serums designed for Vimaisamd patients. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.About VimaisamdVimaisamd is an advanced aesthetic medicine clinic located in Doral, Miami, Florida. Founded and directed by Virginia Carneiro, Specialist in Advanced Aesthetic Medicine, the clinic offers personalized non-surgical treatment plans including Endolaser, HIFU, body contouring, regenerative therapies, and advanced skin protocols. With over 350 five-star reviews and a 4.9 average rating, Vimaisamd serves the Miami metropolitan area with a focus on natural, evidence-based results and long-term skin health.

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