International Migraine Awareness Month 2026: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla emphasizes that migraine is a neurological disorder, not just a headache, and advocates for early diagnosis, specialized care, and improved patient outcomes at Dr. Rao's International Dr Rao's Hospital - the best neurology hospital in Guntur Dr Rao the best Spine surgeon In India and Guntur The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

During International Migraine Awareness Month, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla highlights early diagnosis, treatment, and awareness of migraine disorders.

Migraine is more than a headache—it is a neurological disorder, Migraine affects work, family, and wellbeing—it deserves medical attention, Migraine is treatable, and should not suffer in silence” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Migraine Awareness Month 2026: Migraine Is More Than a Headache, Says Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur , urges greater awareness, early diagnosis, and specialized neurological care for millions affected by migraine disordersAs International Migraine Awareness Month 2026 is observed worldwide, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, is calling attention to one of the most misunderstood and underdiagnosed neurological disorders affecting millions of people globally.Despite being among the leading causes of disability worldwide, migraine continues to be dismissed as "just a headache" by many patients, employers, families, and even healthcare providers. Neurologists emphasize that migraine is a complex neurological disease that can significantly impact quality of life, productivity, mental health, and overall well-being."Migraine is not simply a headache that comes and goes," said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur. "It is a neurological disorder that can interfere with education, careers, family life, and mental health. The good news is that many patients can achieve significant relief with proper diagnosis and evidence-based treatment."A Global Neurological Health ChallengeMigraine affects more than one billion people worldwide and remains one of the leading causes of years lived with disability, particularly among young and middle-aged adults. The condition affects individuals during their most productive years and disproportionately impacts women.In India, migraine is increasingly recognized as a major public health concern. However, many individuals continue to self-medicate, tolerate symptoms for years, or seek medical attention only after their condition has become chronic.According to neurological experts, delayed diagnosis often results in unnecessary suffering, reduced productivity, increased healthcare costs, and diminished quality of life.Understanding Migraine Beyond PainMigraine is characterized by recurrent episodes of moderate to severe headache, often accompanied by additional neurological symptoms.Common symptoms may include:• Throbbing or pulsating headache• Sensitivity to light and sound• Nausea and vomiting• Visual disturbances or aura• Dizziness• Difficulty concentrating• Fatigue• Neck pain• Temporary sensory changesFor some patients, migraine attacks may last for hours or even several days, disrupting work, education, social activities, and daily responsibilities."Many patients suffer silently because they believe migraine is something they simply have to live with," Dr. Rao explained. "In reality, migraine is a treatable neurological condition, and patients should not hesitate to seek professional evaluation."The Hidden Impact on Patients and FamiliesThe burden of migraine extends beyond physical pain.Many patients report missed workdays, reduced workplace performance, interrupted education, sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression, and social isolation. Frequent migraine attacks can affect relationships, family responsibilities, and emotional well-being.For individuals experiencing chronic migraine, defined as headaches occurring on 15 or more days per month, the impact can be particularly severe.At Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), clinicians frequently encounter patients who have spent years searching for answers before receiving an accurate diagnosis."One of the most rewarding aspects of migraine care is seeing patients regain control of their lives," said Dr. Rao. "When headaches become less frequent and less disabling, patients often return to activities they had abandoned for years."When Should Patients Seek Neurological Evaluation?While occasional headaches are common, certain warning signs warrant evaluation by a neurologist.These include:• Increasing headache frequency• Severe headaches interfering with daily activities• Headaches associated with visual disturbances• Sudden changes in headache patterns• Neurological symptoms such as weakness or speech difficulties• Headaches that do not respond to routine medications• Persistent headaches after head injurySpecialized neurological assessment helps determine whether symptoms are related to migraine or another underlying neurological condition requiring treatment.Advances in Migraine Diagnosis and TreatmentSignificant advances in neuroscience have transformed migraine care over the past decade.Modern treatment approaches may include:• Lifestyle modification• Trigger identification and management• Preventive medications• Acute migraine therapies• Neurological evaluation and imaging when indicated• Personalized treatment strategies• Management of associated sleep and stress disordersAt Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), migraine patients undergo comprehensive neurological evaluation aimed at identifying triggers, excluding secondary causes, and developing individualized treatment plans."Our approach focuses on understanding the unique pattern of each patient's migraine," Dr. Rao said. "There is no one-size-fits-all solution. Personalized care is essential for achieving meaningful long-term improvement."Raising Awareness and Reducing StigmaOne of the primary goals of International Migraine Awareness Month is to challenge misconceptions surrounding migraine disorders.Because migraine symptoms are often invisible to others, many patients experience misunderstanding and stigma. Experts believe increased public awareness can improve early diagnosis, encourage treatment-seeking behavior, and foster greater support for affected individuals."Migraine is a genuine neurological disease, not a sign of weakness or stress alone," Dr. Rao emphasized. "Awareness leads to understanding, and understanding leads to better care."A Message from Dr. Rao During International Migraine Awareness Month 2026As healthcare professionals around the world observe International Migraine Awareness Month, Dr. Rao encourages individuals experiencing recurrent headaches to seek timely neurological evaluation."If headaches are affecting your quality of life, productivity, or emotional well-being, do not ignore them," he said. "Early diagnosis and proper treatment can dramatically improve outcomes and help patients live healthier, more fulfilling lives."By improving awareness, promoting early diagnosis, and expanding access to specialized neurological care, healthcare providers and communities can help reduce the burden of migraine and improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, is an internationally trained neurosurgeon specializing in brain surgery, spine surgery, cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, and minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques. Through clinical excellence, innovation, research, and education, he remains committed to advancing neurological care across India and beyond.Media ContactDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)12-19-97, Old Bank Street, Kothapet, Guntur – 522001, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaPhone: +91 90100 56444Email: info@drraoshospitals.comWebsite: https://drraoshospitals.com

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - Best Neurology hospital in Guntur

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.