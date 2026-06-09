Smart Glass Market to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Adoption in Construction and Automotive Industries

Smart Glass Market Rising Adoption in Construction

The global smart glass market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by increasing demand from the construction and automotive sectors.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global smart glass market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by increasing demand from the construction and automotive sectors. Smart glass technology is gaining traction due to its ability to enhance energy efficiency, regulate heat and light transmission, and improve occupant comfort across residential, commercial, and transportation applications.According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled "Smart Glass Market by Technology (Thermochromic, Photochromic, Electrochromic, Suspended Particle Device (SPD), Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC), and Others) and End-user Industry (Transportation, Construction, Power Generation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the market was valued at $4.62 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1005 Key Growth Drivers:- Growing investments in smart infrastructure and energy-efficient building solutions are significantly boosting the adoption of smart glass worldwide. Additionally, increasing integration of smart glass technologies in automobiles for glare reduction, privacy control, and enhanced passenger comfort is further accelerating market growth.- However, the relatively high installation and manufacturing costs associated with smart glass products may restrain market expansion. Despite this challenge, rising adoption across renewable energy, aerospace, and advanced architectural applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry participants over the coming years.SPD Technology Leads the Market:- Based on technology, the Suspended Particle Device (SPD) segment accounted for the largest share of the global smart glass market in 2020, contributing nearly one-third of total revenue. SPD technology enables dynamic control of light, heat, and glare, making it highly suitable for applications in buildings, vehicles, and aircraft. Its superior performance and versatility continue to drive widespread adoption.Construction Industry Remains the Largest End User:- By end-user industry, the construction segment dominated the market in 2020, generating nearly half of the global revenue share. Rapid urbanization, growing infrastructure development, and increasing demand for sustainable building materials have strengthened the use of smart glass in commercial and residential projects.- Meanwhile, the transportation segment is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for advanced glazing solutions in automobiles, railways, and aviation for heat management and enhanced passenger experience is expected to support segment growth.Europe Maintains Market Leadership; Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region:- Regionally, Europe held the largest share of the global smart glass market in 2020, followed by North America. The region's strong emphasis on sustainable construction practices and increasing deployment of smart glass in modern architectural projects have contributed significantly to market growth.- On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1%. Rapid industrialization, growing construction activities, and increasing adoption of smart technologies across automotive, aerospace, and commercial sectors are driving regional demand.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global smart glass market include:- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.- Halio Inc.- Research Frontiers Inc.- ChromoGenics- Pleotint LLC- Saint-Gobain- Gauzy Ltd.- RavenBrick LLC- Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.- Gentex CorporationThese companies are focusing on technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and product innovations to strengthen their market position and capitalize on the growing demand for smart glass solutions worldwide.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-glass-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.