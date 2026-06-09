Postbiotic Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and will Reach USD 3 Billion by 2031

Postbiotic Market

Postbiotic Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Form, by Application and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Postbiotic market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.Postbiotic consumption has increased as a result of recent increases in the use of nutraceuticals and health supplements. Additionally, probiotic and prebiotic breakdown in the body may frequently be insufficient, thus customers are using more postbiotic supplements.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31027 Postbiotic supplements are most commonly used for supplementing gut and immune health. Postbiotics are becoming increasingly popular as more consumers add nutraceuticals to their regular diets. However, many consumers are looking for supplements that are both convenient and tasty, making such products easier to consume. Newer types of nutraceuticals, such as gummies, jellies, and soft gels, are being introduced to the market, and their popularity is growing. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes, flavors, and concentrations. Most of these nutraceuticals are intended for daily consumption, and thus these varieties allow consumers to consume these nutraceuticals on a daily basis if they are perceived to be enjoyable to consume. Furthermore, these types of nutraceuticals are becoming increasingly popular among children.Increased investment in R&D to explore new areas of application of postbiotics has resulted in an increase in postbiotic market demand. However, government regulations in some countries, such as Europe, pose a threat to the industry. Postbiotics market expansion in the European Union is subject to stringent regulations regarding health claims of postbiotic ingredients and supplements. Market participants must provide scientific evidence for the efficacy of their postbiotic products. As a result, many times, health claims made by postbiotic products are rejected.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/039ce12ad2932a6bc6265e1349e41303 The postbiotic market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. By form, the postbiotic market is classified into powder, liquid, and others. Depending on the application, the market is categorized into personal care and cosmetics, food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Postbiotic applications are widespread in the cosmetics industry, and their use in the food and beverage industries is expected to grow significantly in the future. Cosmetic, beauty, and personal care products that are both natural and functional are becoming increasingly popular. The use of postbiotic ingredients in cosmetics improves skin health and aids in the prevention of side effects caused by other ingredients. The rapid growth of fitness and sports enthusiasts, as well as consumers' preference for a healthy lifestyle, are expected to be key drivers of the global functional beverages market. Postbiotic market trends will become more popular as the world's population becomes more urbanized, healthcare spending rises, and cardiovascular, chronic, and obesity-related diseases become more prevalent.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31027 Europe was the largest shareholder in terms of probiotic sales in the base year owing to easy adaptability to newer products and a greater focus on health and wellbeing. North America was the second largest in terms of market share, while LAMEA and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to have decent postbiotic market growth rates with CAGR of 6.0% and 7.3% respectively at the end of the forecast period.The players operating in the postbiotic industry have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their postbiotic market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the postbiotic market analysis include- Sami-Sabinsa Group Limited, Woresan GmbH, Novachem SRL, ILDONG HOLDINGS CO., LTD., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Danish Agro, Lamberti S.p.A., Cargill, Incorporated, Adare Pharma Solutions, Lactobio A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, Bioflag Group, Probiotics Australia Pty., Ltd., Lesaffre, Otemchi Biotechnologies Pte. Ltd., SILAB, Mitsubishi Corporation, GeneFerm Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and KOREA BeRM co., Ltd.Trending Reports:Hyaluronic Acid Serums Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/professional-beauty-services-market-A31834 Professional Beauty Services Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyaluronic-acid-serums-market-A14460 Luxury Perfume Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-perfume-market

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