Global Print-on-Demand Market Worth USD 64.3 Billion by 2032 | Rising from USD 6.4 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 26.4%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Print on Demand Market ," The print on demand market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $64.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2023 to 2032.Print on demand plays a pivotal role in reshaping the retail landscape by offering a flexible and efficient solution for custom product creation and distribution. It empowers individuals and businesses to monetize their creativity without the constraints of traditional manufacturing and inventory management. Print on demand’s technology-driven approach streamlines the production process, reducing waste and environmental impact by manufacturing products.Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/213411 Moreover, this industry democratizes entrepreneurship by lowering barriers to entry, enabling anyone with innovative ideas to establish an online presence and reach a global audience. With its emphasis on personalization, PoD enhances customer experiences by delivering unique, made-to-order items. As e-commerce continues to grow, the PoD sector stands as a catalyst for innovation, providing a dynamic platform that merges artistry, technology, and commerce in a mutually beneficial manner. Such factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for print on demand market forecast.On the basis of product, the apparel segment dominated the print on demand market in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. As print on demand for apparel products enables entrepreneurs to build unique designs, graphics, or slogans for different clothing such as t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. These factors further drive the demand for this segment in the global market. However, the home decor segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Print on demand home décor products include soft furnishings and kitchenware that showcase personalized and customized decoration products.By region, North America dominated the print on demand market size in 2022. Businesses in this area are embracing these solutions at an increasing rate, which in turn is expected to propel global market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of strong government policies regarding privacy and security in this region has been driving the growth of the global market.The outbreak of COVID-19 provided a range of new avenues for the print on demand market to grow over the forthcoming period. This is attributed to advanced technologies such as digital printing, sublimation printing, and UV printing. These techniques allow for high-quality and vibrant printing on a wide range of surfaces and materials, including apparel, accessories, home decor, and more. In addition, during pandemic advanced printing technology, resulted in higher quality and more vibrant prints. As a result, print on demand services have become increasingly integrated during pandemic making it easier for individuals and businesses to set up online stores and sell custom products. This integration streamlines the process of receiving orders, printing, and shipping products to customers.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/213411 Moreover, key players in the market adopted strategies such as partnership and product development to expand their services in the print on demand market. For instance, in November 2021, Printful Inc. partnered with Uruguay-based design platform Vexels, which offers merchandise and commercial use graphics and design services. The partnership helps to integrate designs into Printful Inc.’s designing tool, further enabling customers to use and make high-quality designs.Furthermore, key players in the market adopted strategies such as collaboration and product development to expand their services in the print on demand market. For instance, in August 2021, Vistaprint and Wix global SaaS platform collaborated to create, manage print on order service and grow an online presence for small businesses to accelerate their digital presence. These factors create numerous opportunities for high print on demand industry growth.Buy this Complete Report (265 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Findings of the StudyBy component, the software segment accounted for the largest print on demand market share in 2022.By product, the apparel segment accounted for the largest print on demand market share in 2022.By end user, the businesses segment accounted for the largest print on demand market share in 2022.Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.The market players operating in the print on demand market analysis are VistaPrint, Zazzle, Inc., Printify, Inc., CustomCat, Gelato, Teelaunch, Prodigi Group, Canva, Redbubble Group and Gooten. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the print on demand industry globally.

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