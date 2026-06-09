Ireland's largest and most trusted online GP service opens its first in-person clinic in Dublin

Webdoctor at Clifton Court

After a decade and more than one million online consultations, Webdoctor.ie opens its first physical clinic at Clifton Court, Fitzwilliam Street Lower, Dublin 2

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webdoctor.ie, Ireland's leading online GP service, today opens its first in-person clinic in Dublin 2. The move marks a significant expansion for a company that has spent the past decade building Ireland's largest digital primary care service, delivering more than one million consultations online.

The clinic, located at Clifton Court on Fitzwilliam Street Lower, will offer face-to-face GP consultations alongside nurse-led care, blood tests, heart health diagnostics, women's and men's health services, weight management, travel medicine and GP-led dermatology. Patients will be able to book online, walk in, or combine both online and in-person care depending on their needs.

"After a decade and more than a million online GP consultations in Ireland, we know what patients value: convenience, speed, and clinical quality. Opening our first physical clinic is the natural next step in our journey. It's about seamlessly blending the best of digital care with the essential human element of in-person medicine when needed. The future of primary care isn't about a choice between digital consultations OR in-person - it is about providing a hybrid offering to patients, using our Medihive health technology platform to orchestrate the most effective patient pathway." said Gareth Lambe, CEO of Webdoctor.ie.

Webdoctor.ie's clinical team has spent the past decade learning what works in digital primary care; now, they are able to expand that same quality of care to an in-person setting.

"Our online GP consultations have improved access to and affordability of quality GP care over the last decade," said Dr Marie-Louise Cassidy, Chief Medical Officer. "However, the future of healthcare isn't about choosing between digital or in-person, it's about accessing both. Our new clinic, powered by our software, offers our patients flexibility: online when you want, in person when you need, with a digital health record that works for both."

The clinic opens against the backdrop of sustained pressure on Ireland's public healthcare system, with private GP services seeing growing demand. Webdoctor.ie's Dublin clinic will operate Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm.

All Webdoctor.ie GPs are Irish-registered and regulated by the Irish Medical Council. The complete list of specialised services available at the Dublin clinic, including diagnostics, women's health, and travel medicine is available at: www.webdoctor.ie/dublinclinic

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