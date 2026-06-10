Paragon Capital Group Opens EB-5 Investment for Rare Steamboat Ski Resort Base Development

Paragon Capital Group Opens Wildair at Steamboat Ski Resort — An Exclusive EB-5 Offering for Global Investors

STEAMBOAT SPRING , CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paragon Capital Group, a national EB-5 capital placement firm, today announced the launch of PCG Fund 11 LLC. The new investment offering is centered on the Wildair development, a luxury residential project located on a buildable parcel adjacent to the base of the Steamboat Ski Resort in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The offering structures an investment in the alpine real estate market with a pathway to U.S. permanent residency through the federal EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.The Wildair project occupies a development site near the gondola and Steamboat Village. The project plans feature 20 boutique luxury condominium residences and curated commercial space, designed by 4240 Architecture and constructed by Haselden Construction. Due to the limited availability of development land at the base of the resort and the project’s capitalization strategy, the period for investor participation is projected to be limited.For international investors utilizing the EB-5 program, a qualifying investment in the Wildair project initiates the formal legal petition process toward obtaining U.S. lawful permanent residency for the principal investor and their immediate family members.“It is exceedingly rare to see a fully capitalized, developer-backed EB-5 offering attached to an irreplaceable luxury ski resort asset of this caliber. Wildair represents the convergence of elite real estate, institutional-quality sponsorship, and strategic immigration planning. We have spent years building a trusted international investor network specifically for opportunities like this. When a globally desirable, supply-constrained asset enters our platform, investor demand moves quickly.”— David Bosworth, Principal/CEO, Paragon Capital GroupOver the past 12 years, Paragon Capital Group has structured more than $3 billion in EB-5-related real estate offerings across 11 distinct projects. Investors who have completed their program obligations through Paragon-sponsored offerings have achieved a 100% I-829 petition approval rate."Wildair is the pinnacle of what sophisticated EB-5 investors look for: an irreplaceable, resort-side asset paired with a thoughtfully structured capital stack designed to maximize immigration priority and capital preservation. "— Paul Murphy, Partner, Paragon Capital GroupWildair Investment Data and Project Highlights:Immigration-Focused Structure: TEA-qualified EB-5 investment at the $800,000 minimum threshold. The project holds a rural and High Unemployment Area (HUA) designation, which prioritizes green card processing times for investors and qualifying immediate family members.Location Asset: Located at the base of Steamboat Ski Resort within a supply-constrained mountain real estate market.Investor Protections: Features a senior EB-5 loan structure with a first-position lien, pledge of equity interests, Completion Guaranty, Repayment Guaranty, and I-526E Denial Guaranty.Economic Impact: Projected to generate 1,158 permanent new jobs, representing a total more than 70% above the baseline federal EB-5 program requirements.Financial Analysis & Timeline: Projected gross condominium sales total $161.6 million, supported by third-party analysis from JLL, RCLCO, and Baker Tilly. Construction is scheduled to commence in April 2026, with an estimated completion date of June 2028.About Paragon Capital GroupParagon Capital Group is a U.S.-based real estate investment and EB-5 sponsorship firm focused on structuring investment opportunities tied to institutional-grade real estate developments. The firm specializes in luxury hospitality, mixed-use, multifamily, and destination resort projects across the United States. Through its global investor network and developer partnerships, Paragon has structured more than $3 billion in EB-5 capital offerings while maintaining a record of immigration-focused compliance and project execution. For more information, visit https://www.paragoncapgroup.com/ Securities DisclaimerThis press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in accordance with applicable federal and state securities laws. Prospective investors should carefully review all offering materials and consult their own legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decision.

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