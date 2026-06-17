'Skin- and Planet-Friendly' Stays: Park Hotel Tokyo’s Environmental Initiatives

Plant-derived amenities and guest room furnishings made from recycled materials at Park Hotel Tokyo, designed with both guests and the planet in mind. Eco-conscious guest room furnishings created from repurposed materials that would otherwise be discarded. Guest room amenities that combine comfort and environmental consideration. Production of banana fiber in Zambia Fair Trade-certified banana paper

Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., the hotel continues to apply sustainability initiatives to guest amenities, room furnishings and operations.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on an environment-conscious philosophy, Park Hotel Tokyo has steadily adopted ethical choices that can be sustainably maintained in daily hotel operations. These initiatives include the introduction of plant-based bath amenities, the elimination of plastic bottled water in guest rooms, the adoption of amenities that significantly reduce plastic usage, and the use of Fair Trade-certified banana paper, putting sustainability into practice across many aspects of hotel management.

Key Initiatives

1. Environmentally Friendly Bath Amenities Made with Plant-Derived Ingredients

Guest rooms feature bath amenities by THANN. THANN products contain more than 95% plant- and mineral-derived ingredients and are free from mineral oil, parabens, MIT, artificial colorants, synthetic fragrances, and animal-derived ingredients. The hotel also selects products that are not tested on animals during manufacturing, reflecting consideration for both environmental and ethical values. In 2024, the hotel replaced disposable small bottles with refillable large-format containers.

2. Zero Plastic Bottles for Guest Room Mineral Water

For in-room mineral water, the hotel uses naturally sourced soft mineral water from the Kunisaki Peninsula in Oita Prefecture. To reduce plastic waste, the water is packaged in aluminum cans, a material considered to have a lower environmental impact, achieving zero use of plastic bottles in guest rooms.

3. Amenities that Reduce CO₂ Emissions and Plastic Use

As part of its sustainability efforts, the hotel has introduced eco-conscious amenities made primarily from bamboo. Trays and tissue box covers in guest rooms have also been replaced with natural materials such as bamboo and wood. The organic bamboo toothbrush, in particular, incorporates patented technology that helps reduce plastic waste while avoiding chemical treatments and emphasizing safety. Fast-growing, renewable bamboo and toothpaste packaged in paper help provide a stay that balances environmental responsibility and guest well-being.

Challenges, Innovation, and Social Contribution

Park Hotel Tokyo has identified the reduction of environmental impact from hotel operations, especially plastic consumption and CO₂ emissions, as a key challenge. In response, the hotel introduced THANN bath amenities, which contain more than 95% environmentally friendly plant-derived ingredients and are not tested on animals. The hotel also completely eliminated plastic bottles for guest room mineral water by switching to aluminum cans.

In addition, the hotel has significantly reduced plastic use by adopting amenities made from renewable biological resources and paper-based packaging.

These efforts go beyond reducing environmental impact; they also provide guests with ethical choices and encourage greater awareness of sustainability.

Use of Fair Trade-Certified Banana Paper

Park Hotel Tokyo uses Fair Trade-certified banana paper for employee business cards.

Developed in 2011 from concerns about environmental and social issues, this banana paper was the first Fair Trade-certified paper produced in Japan and is connected to all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The banana fibers used as raw material are produced in collaboration with organic banana farmers in Mfuwe Village, Zambia, Africa, near South Luangwa National Park. Local women manually extract fibers from banana stems and dry them, creating employment opportunities and supporting community independence. The manufacturing process also incorporates the traditional Japanese papermaking technique Echizen Washi, making the paper an ethical material that creates environmental, social, and cultural value.

Park Hotel Tokyo will continue working to reduce environmental impact and contribute to society through hotel operations, while advancing choices that support a sustainable future.

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