Agentic Tools is a first of it's kind real estate CRM and toolset for real estate 1 % List - leading low cost real estate broker One Click SEO Generative Engine Optimization GEO Generative Engine Optimization

Innovative Discount Brokerage Follows Free Custom Website Rollout by Arming Agents with Next-Gen Generative AI and to Dominate Local Search Markets

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Percent Lists , the fast-growing discount real estate brokerage franchise founded by Grant and Kelly Clayton, today announced the rollout of 90 days of free access to " Agentic Tools for Real Estate " for all of its franchisees. Developed by One Click SEO , an award-winning digital marketing agency founded by real estate SEO expert Dean Cacioppo, Agentic Tools provides a first-of-its-kind Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) ecosystem that feeds verified listing and brand data directly to AI search engines. The AI driven platform also includes a forward thinking CRM, AI powered social media and reputation management, a full transaction management platform with unlimited electronic signatures and it's standout feature, the Socializer.This groundbreaking AI rollout comes less than a year after 1 Percent Lists deployed all-new, cutting-edge websites for every single franchise—provided completely at no cost to the franchise owners. By continually absorbing heavy technology investments to ensure the success of its broker-owners and agents, 1 Percent Lists is solidifying its reputation as a technologically advanced disruptor in the real estate space."We built 1 Percent Lists on the idea that the traditional real estate model was flawed and needed to evolve to give consumers a better deal while keeping agents highly profitable through volume and efficiency," said Grant Clayton, Co-Founder and CEO of 1 Percent Lists. "Providing our agents with top-tier technology at little to no cost is exactly how we achieve that. By bringing Dean Cacioppo and the One Click SEO team on board to offer Agentic Tools, we are ensuring our agents are the definitive, top-recommended answer when clients search for real estate services using the next generation of AI search engines."In addition to the 90-day free rollout of Agentic Tools for real estate and the newly launched free franchise websites, 1 Percent Lists continues to provide its franchisees with access to BoldTrail—the industry’s most comprehensive real estate CRM, lead generation, and marketing platform. Through their ongoing partnership with One Click SEO, 1 Percent Lists also offers highly discounted local SEO and digital marketing services, enabling agents to dominate their local Google Maps and organic search results.Real Estate Technology Pays Off: By the Numbers1 Percent Lists’ strategy of providing enterprise-level technology to empower its franchisees is backed by undeniable industry data, demonstrating that high-quality real estate technology and digital marketing yield massive returns for franchisors, broker-owners, and agents alike:Massive CRM Impact: According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and current CRM adoption studies, real estate firms report up to a 70% improvement in lead conversion rates after properly adopting high-tier CRM solutions like BoldTrail.The AI Advantage: The National Association of Realtors (NAR) 2026 Technology Survey highlights that AI adoption has rapidly reached 68% of agents. Furthermore, 82% of clients report a positive response to technology integration during the buying and selling process, proving that modern clients demand tech-enabled agents.Digital Marketing ROI: Industry marketing data confirms that agents spending strategically on digital infrastructure drive 300% more traffic to their websites compared to non-digital approaches. Additionally, 60% of real estate agents say digital and social media marketing delivers the highest ROI of any marketing channel."The real estate landscape is shifting dramatically from traditional search to Generative Engine Optimization," said Dean Cacioppo, Founder of One Click SEO. "Agentic Tools uses deterministic schema architecture to feed verified facts, reviews, and E-E-A-T signals directly to AI search engines. When you combine this 'Lead Positioning' with the high-converting websites and the powerhouse BoldTrail CRM that Grant and Kelly are providing, 1 Percent Lists agents possess an absolute unfair advantage in their local markets."For franchisors, broker-owners, and agents, the equation is simple: lower overhead, unmatched technological support, and highly competitive consumer pricing lead to exponential growth. The Claytons' vision of equipping agents with elite tools proves that when a brokerage invests deeply in its agents' digital footprint, everyone down the line succeeds. We are on the cutting edge of AI in real estate pushing forward with 68% of agents report saving at least one hour per week by utilizing AI tools, with 71% citing "saving time" as AI’s primary value, according to the National Association of REALTORS.About 1 Percent ListsFounded in 2015 by Grant and Kelly Clayton, 1 Percent Lists is a full-service, discount real estate brokerage that saves clients thousands of dollars by charging a 1% listing fee. With franchises operating nationwide, the company leverages cutting-edge technology and digital marketing to cut unnecessary overhead, driving massive transaction volume for its agents and massive savings for home sellers. For more information on a franchise, visit https://franchise.1percentlists.com About One Click SEOFounded by Dean Cacioppo, a digital marketing and real estate technology veteran with over 20 years of experience, One Click SEO is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in traditional SEO, Local SEO, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Headquartered in New Orleans, One Click SEO builds custom, high-ranking digital strategies and proprietary AI tools specifically designed for the real estate and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.oneclickseo.com

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