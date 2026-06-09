AHA podcast: The Fight Against Childhood Food Insecurity

Stormee Williams, M.D., senior vice president and chief health equity officer at Children’s Health, shares how her team is identifying food insecurity, why access to healthy food matters just as much as access to food itself, and how partnerships with schools and food banks are helping create healthier futures for children across North Texas. LISTEN NOW

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