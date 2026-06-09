DEA finalizes provisions regarding removal of waiver for prescribing medication for opioid use disorder treatment

The Drug Enforcement Administration today released a final rule implementing provisions from the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act of 2022, which passed as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, eliminating the need for a separate waiver for qualified practitioners to dispense certain types of controlled substances for medications for opioid use disorder treatment, or MOUD. While the original requirements were amended by the SUPPORT Act of 2018 and changes were implemented in an interim final rule in 2020, the 2022 legislation struck the amended section from regulation, thus requiring DEA to respond to public comments on the interim final rule and update regulatory language accordingly.

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