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Survey finds voters associate corporate insurers as primary driver of rising healthcare costs

A survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the Coalition to Strengthen America's Healthcare found that 47% of voters believe corporate health insurers are the primary driver of rising healthcare costs, followed by the federal government at 36% and drug companies at 34%. The results also found that 79% of respondents are concerned about corporate health insurers denying or delaying doctor-ordered treatments, and 84% said that corporate health insurers have too much control over medical decisions. A majority of respondents (70%) said that clinicians should have the final say on treatment approvals and coverage. The AHA is a founding member of the Coalition. 

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Survey finds voters associate corporate insurers as primary driver of rising healthcare costs

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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