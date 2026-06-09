Survey finds voters associate corporate insurers as primary driver of rising healthcare costs

A survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the Coalition to Strengthen America's Healthcare found that 47% of voters believe corporate health insurers are the primary driver of rising healthcare costs, followed by the federal government at 36% and drug companies at 34%. The results also found that 79% of respondents are concerned about corporate health insurers denying or delaying doctor-ordered treatments, and 84% said that corporate health insurers have too much control over medical decisions. A majority of respondents (70%) said that clinicians should have the final say on treatment approvals and coverage. The AHA is a founding member of the Coalition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.