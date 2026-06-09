MetaShape Pharma Presents New Data on MS 001 in Combination with GLP-1 Receptor Agonists at ADA 2026 Scientific Sessions

Our data suggest that MS 001 may help achieve several of the field’s objectives simultaneously: greater fat-selective weight loss, preservation of muscle, and improved durability of response.” — Randall Riggs, MBA, CEO of MetaShape

RIEHEN, BASEL, SWITZERLAND, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaShape Pharma AG (“MetaShape” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing MS 001, a first-in-class oral small-molecule drug designed to amplify GLP-1 therapies, today announced preclinical data from its latest studies of MS 001 in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonist (“RA”) semaglutide and GIP/GLP-1 RA tirzepatide, presented at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), held June 5–8, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Data

The findings demonstrate that MS 001, when combined with semaglutide or tirzepatide, significantly enhances outcomes beyond GLP-1 monotherapy. MS 001 drove deeper weight loss without reducing caloric intake, preserved muscle—a key limitation of GLP-1 therapies—reduced weight regain following GLP-1 discontinuation, and produced greater weight reduction in animals with higher baseline body weight.

In diet-induced obese mice, low-dose MS 001 plus semaglutide demonstrated a remarkable decrease in white adipose tissue, increased muscle weight versus both vehicle and semaglutide, and reductions in cholesterol and triglyceride levels, suggesting a synergistic effect that supports deeper, fat-selective, muscle-preserving weight loss, and broader metabolic benefits.

RNA-sequencing analyses comparing semaglutide alone with the semaglutide–MS 001 combination revealed most pronounced transcriptional changes in white adipose tissue. KEGG pathway analysis demonstrated activation of calcium and glucagon signaling pathways, both associated with enhanced thermogenesis. Consistently, thermal imaging studies showed increased adipose tissue thermogenesis in animals receiving tirzepatide plus MS 001 versus tirzepatide alone.

Taken together, the data suggest that MS 001 enhances the efficacy of GLP-1 receptor agonists by increasing adipose tissue metabolism and fat breakdown, resulting in deeper, more durable weight loss while preserving muscle mass. They further suggest that MS 001 may address several key limitations of GLP-1 therapies, including muscle loss, weight-loss plateaus, variable responses in individuals with higher adiposity, and post-treatment weight regain, reinforcing its potential as a novel co-therapy for obesity and metabolic diseases.

About MS 001

MS 001 (ulodesine hemiglutarate) is an oral inhibitor of purine nucleoside phosphorylase (PNP) currently in pre-IND development as a first-in-class metabolic amplifier to enhance the efficacy and durability of GLP-1 therapies for obesity. By increasing energy expenditure and activating thermogenic pathways in adipose tissue, MS 001 is designed to promote greater fat-selective weight loss, preserve muscle mass, and reduce weight regain post-GLP-1 therapy.

MS 001 is a patent-pending novel salt form of ulodesine, a PNP inhibitor that has been administered to over 500 subjects in clinical studies and has generally been shown to be safe and well tolerated, supporting advancement of MS 001 into clinical development for obesity and cardiometabolic disorders. Beyond obesity, MetaShape believes the mechanism of action has potential applications in neuroinflammatory diseases.

“We believe MS 001 has the potential to redefine what successful weight loss looks like in the GLP-1 era,” said Randall Riggs, MBA, CEO of MetaShape. “While GLP-1 therapies have transformed obesity treatment, significant unmet needs remain. The next wave of innovation will come from combination therapies that enhance and extend GLP-1 benefits, and our data suggest that MS 001 may help achieve several of the field’s objectives simultaneously: greater fat-selective weight loss, preservation of muscle, and improved durability of response.”

“What is particularly compelling is that MS 001 appears to enhance GLP-1 efficacy through increased fat burning and energy expenditure rather than reducing food intake,” said Shanta Bantia, PhD, CSO and Co-Founder of metaShape. “Our research into PNP biology over the past two decades has revealed a novel metabolic pathway that may unlock a differentiated approach to obesity treatment.”

The poster presented at the ADA 2026 is available on the MetaShape website.

About MetaShape Pharma

MetaShape Pharma is a privately held biopharmaceutical company founded in 2023 to redefine healthy weight loss by helping the body burn more fat rather than simply reducing food intake. The Company develops first-in-class metabolic therapies designed to enhance the efficacy and durability of GLP-1-based treatments. Its lead candidate, MS 001, is a preclinical-stage oral small-molecule co-therapy that reprograms fat metabolism to drive greater fat-selective weight loss, preserve muscle mass, and reduce weight regain, with the goal of delivering more durable outcomes for patients with obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

MetaShape is currently preparing a Series A financing of US$10 million to advance MS 001 through clinical proof of concept, with initial efficacy data anticipated in 2029.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.