Titan OS expands premium sports offering with the launch of Inter 24/7 FAST channels across Europe

The launch includes two dedicated 24/7 channels delivering high-quality club content, match replays and privileged access to Nerazzurri fans.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a new partnership to launch Inter 24/7 FAST channels on its platform, bringing premium football content to fans across key European markets.

The initial rollout features two dedicated channels tailored by language and region. Viewers in Italy, San Marino and Vatican City will have immediate access to the INTER 24/7 FAST channel in Italian. An English-language version of the INTER 24/7 FAST channel will launch across all other European countries ensuring widespread access to the club’s global fanbase.

Available on Philips, AOC, and JVC powered by Titan OS, as well as on Titan Channels featured on selected Sony Android devices, the two new channels will deliver non-stop entertainment, including historical matches, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes insights. The launch is technically realized via Amagi, the partner providing the channel feeds.

“Bringing the passion of Inter to our platform is a major milestone for our sports lineup,” said Anna Campistol Agustí, FAST Channels Lead at Titan OS. “Football is a universal language, and by offering both Italian and English 24/7 feeds, we are enabling one of Europe’s most iconic clubs to connect with their passionate fanbase across the continent.”

The launch underlines Titan OS’s commitment to delivering a wide variety of premium, free-to-view sports content across Europe, while supporting prestigious rights holders with expanded distribution, scalable technical integration, and sustainable revenue models in the Connected TV environment.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs.

www.titanos.tv

About Inter 24/7

INTER 24/7, born from the combination of passion and technology and featuring a schedule entirely dedicated to the Inter universe, is the first FAST channel (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) launched by an Italian football club.

It offers a window that’s always open to the emotions, history, and happenings of the Inter world, made possible by cutting-edge technology and boundless passion. A new way to experience the Nerazzurri colours, every day, everywhere.

Your Inter world. Everywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.