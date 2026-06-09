Edimakor Unveils Enhanced AI Ads Feature That Converts Product Images Into Commercial Videos

New AI powered tools enable businesses to create professional advertising content faster, reduce production costs, and scale marketing campaigns with ease

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edimakor, the AI powered video creation platform developed by HitPaw Co., Ltd., today announced significant enhancements to its AI Ads feature, introducing advanced capabilities that help businesses transform product images into engaging commercial videos and streamline the advertising production process.The latest update expands Edimakor's suite of AI driven creative tools, enabling marketers, eCommerce brands, content creators, and businesses of all sizes to produce professional advertising assets without the traditional costs and complexities associated with commercial production.As digital advertising continues to evolve, brands are under increasing pressure to create high quality visual content quickly and consistently. Traditional advertising workflows often require photographers, models, studios, video editors, and extensive production timelines. Edimakor's enhanced AI Ads feature addresses these challenges by automating key creative processes while maintaining professional quality standards."Businesses today need to produce more content than ever before while managing tighter budgets and faster campaign cycles," said a spokesperson for Edimakor. "Our latest AI Ads enhancements empower users to create compelling visual advertisements from a single product image, helping brands accelerate production and maximize creative opportunities."Advanced AI Features for Advertising CreationThe updated AI Ads feature combines multiple AI powered capabilities designed to simplify every stage of content creation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ff304SFlNPs&t=12s Edimakor's AI image editing technology enables users to instantly enhance and customize product visuals through intelligent automation. Features include one click background replacement, object removal, color adjustments, smart image repainting, and scene generation for marketing campaigns.Users can also generate realistic promotional images featuring models holding products or virtually trying on clothing, helping brands create lifestyle marketing content without organizing expensive photoshoots.Turn Product Images Into Video AdsA key component of the update is the ability to convert static product photos into dynamic advertising videos.Using simple prompts, users can animate product images and create various video formats, including product showcases, promotional advertisements, social media content, and AI talking photo videos. This functionality allows businesses to transform existing image libraries into a continuous source of video marketing assets.By enabling brands to turn product images into video ads in minutes, Edimakor significantly reduces the time required to create engaging advertising campaigns.AI Ads Clone TechnologyEdimakor's AI Ads Clone feature allows users to replicate successful advertising styles using reference images and videos. The technology can intelligently reproduce visual elements such as camera movement, lighting, pacing, and overall creative direction.Additional customization options include virtual try on experiences, background replacement, branded characters, and product specific adjustments. This enables advertisers to maintain consistency across campaigns while adapting content for different audiences, products, and markets.How Edimakor Functions Are Changing Advertising ProductionHelping Businesses Scale Advertising ProductionThe enhanced AI Ads feature is designed to deliver practical benefits across a wide range of industries and marketing applications.By reducing dependence on traditional production resources, businesses can lower advertising costs while producing content more efficiently. Campaigns that once required weeks of planning and execution can now be completed in a fraction of the time.The platform also enables greater scalability by allowing brands to customize and localize advertising assets for different products and regions without recreating content from scratch. At the same time, AI driven workflows help ensure consistency in branding, messaging, and visual identity across multiple campaigns.For startups, small businesses, and independent creators, the technology provides access to professional advertising capabilities that were previously available only to organizations with substantial production budgets.Supporting the Future of AI Powered AdvertisingAs artificial intelligence continues to reshape digital marketing, Edimakor remains focused on developing solutions that simplify content creation while expanding creative possibilities.The company's latest enhancements reflect the growing demand for tools that can create AI product videos, convert any photo into a commercial video, and help brands produce advertising content at scale.About EdimakorEdimakor is an AI powered video creation platform developed by HitPaw Co., Ltd. Built to make professional video production accessible to everyone, the platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with an intuitive user experience that simplifies content creation. From video editing and AI generated content to advertising production and marketing assets, Edimakor helps creators and businesses transform ideas into compelling visual stories efficiently and effectively.

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