Entertainment Oxygen Launches CineLot to Transform Film Festival Infrastructure

Apple TungFong, CEO, Entertainment Oxygen

New platform CineLot unifies festival operations and connects screenings to ongoing distribution through eoFlix

Many outstanding films fade after a brief festival run. CineLot extends their lifespan by bridging festival exposure with distribution, helping these films grow their audiences and long-term value.” — Apple TungFong, CEO, Entertainment Oxygen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainment Oxygen today has announced the launch of CineLot , a new platform built to solve a critical infrastructure gap in the film festival ecosystem, as independent filmmakers and festivals face increasing operational strain, fragmented technology, and diminishing post-festival distribution opportunities.For years, festivals and filmmakers have relied on disconnected tools to manage submissions, programming, scheduling, screenings, and audience engagement—often rebuilding the same assets across multiple systems with little continuity once a festival ends. As acquisition opportunities shrink and traditional distribution pathways continue to contract, that fragmentation has accelerated festival fatigue and limited the long-term potential of independent films.CineLot brings the entire festival workflow into one unified platform, connecting submissions, programming, ticketing, screenings, and ongoing audience discovery in a single system.“Festivals are being asked to do more than ever, with tools that were never built to work together,” said Apple TungFong, CEO of Entertainment Oxygen. “Too many great films have a short festival run, and then disappear. CineLot changes that by extending the life of festival-selected films—connecting screenings to distribution through eoFlix so they can keep building audiences and value.”Built for today’s festival landscape, CineLot equips festival organizers with a centralized system to manage submissions, judging, scheduling, ticketing, and secure screenings across live, hybrid, and virtual events. Through its integration with eoFlix, Entertainment Oxygen’s independent streaming and distribution platform, CineLot creates a seamless path from festival screening to broader audience discovery—without duplicating assets or restarting workflows.The platform draws on Entertainment Oxygen’s experience supporting more than 200,000 filmmakers, over 100 festivals, and 35,000 films globally, including a curated catalog of 12,000+ titles positioned for continued distribution.As festivals contend with rising costs, compressed timelines, and increasingly global audiences, CineLot enters the market as purpose-built infrastructure designed for long-term sustainability.Early adopters of established film festivals have taken note of the power of the CineLot platform.Nicholas Mason, director, Manhattan Short Film Festival, comments, “Every short film entered into Manhattan Short Film Festival is automatically qualified to enter the Oscars the following year. However, there are so many filmmakers that are unaware of that. This is one reason why we are happy to work with CineLot they are on a mission in connecting great filmmakers with great film festivals. And from a Festival standpoint, that's what we want.”Ron Truppa, founder, Catalina Film Festival adds, “Independent filmmakers need more than a submission portal. They need a connected pathway from discovery to exhibition, audience engagement, and the life of the film after the festival. What Apple TungFong and the teams behind eoFlix and CineLot are building speaks directly to that need. At Catalina Film Festival, we have always believed that festivals should be more than screening events. They should be launchpads, communities, and bridges between filmmakers and their next opportunity.”CineLot is now available to festival organizers, with demos and onboarding underway ahead of the upcoming festival season. For more information, visit https://www.cinelot.com/ About Entertainment Oxygen - Entertainment Oxygen is a media technology company building infrastructure for independent film. Its platforms include CineLot, a festival operating system that helps festivals manage submissions, judging, programming, ticketing, and screenings in one workflow, and eoFlix, a streaming and distribution platform that helps independent films continue reaching audiences beyond the festival run. The company’s mission is to build the infrastructure that helps independent films move beyond one-time exposure and continue reaching audiences.Photos Courtesy of Entertainment Oxygen/CineLot.

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