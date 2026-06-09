ESC Region 19 Allied States Cooperative Expands Access to Typing Curriculum

Approval under RFP 24-7491 supports classroom keyboarding software and K–12 typing instruction.

Typing instruction helps students succeed in modern classrooms. A structured keyboarding curriculum supports stronger participation, confidence, and productivity in digital learning.” — Rick Mesias, Sales Director at eReflect

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eReflect Inc. announced that its keyboarding and typing curriculum platform, Typesy, has been approved through ESC Region 19 Allied States Cooperative under RFP Number 24-7491, Consulting, Instructional, and Training Resources (Supplemental).As digital learning tools continue shaping classroom instruction, schools are increasingly emphasizing keyboarding instruction and typing fluency as important components of student technology readiness. Students today are expected to type assignments, complete online assessments, communicate digitally, and navigate classroom technology platforms throughout the school day.Because of these evolving classroom expectations, many schools are looking for typing programs that help students strengthen typing confidence and keyboard familiarity while fitting naturally into classroom instruction. Strong keyboarding skills can help students work more efficiently and participate more comfortably in technology-based learning activities. Typesy for Allied States Cooperative ESC Region 19 schools provides structured K–12 keyboarding instruction through guided typing lessons, interactive exercises, and classroom-focused learning activities designed to improve typing speed, typing accuracy, and digital fluency.The typing curriculum can be integrated into classroom learning across multiple grade levels while allowing educators to assign lessons, monitor typing progress, and support student technology skills development through built-in reporting tools.Students can practice keyboarding at their own pace while reinforcing foundational computer skills and improving confidence using classroom technology. These skills continue to play an important role as schools expand digital instruction and technology-supported learning environments.Designed primarily for K–12 schools, Typesy also helps students strengthen broader digital learning skills through guided classroom activities focused on computer familiarity and technology confidence.Teachers and administrators interested in learning more about Typesy’s keyboarding curriculum can visit: https://www.typesy.com/region19escsd/ About eReflecteReflect is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform used by schools and homeschool environments worldwide, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology designed to support long-term retention and language development.📞 Media Contact

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