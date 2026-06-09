The J1600 Self-Driving Pallet Jack Makes Its First Public Appearance in Italy

Emil Hauch Jensen, CEO of the Mobile Robot Company is demonstrating the J1600 self-driving pallet jack. The J1600 self-driving pallet jack from The Mobile Robot Company during a demo day event

Open House on 24–26 June 2026, Sassuolo (Modena), Italy.

We are incredibly excited to bring the J1600 to Italy for the first time and to offer visitors to the event a chance for a hands on experience with the future of pallet transport.” — Fernando Fandino Oliver

SASSUOLO, MODENA, ITALY, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mobile Robot Company , together with its Mediterranean partner Alca Technologies and event host United Symbol (Sistemi Robotici e Automazioni Industriali), is pleased to announce Open House 2026, a three-day event dedicated to practical warehouse automation and intralogistics innovation.Taking place from 24–26 June 2026 in Sassuolo (Modena), Italy, the event will provide manufacturers, logistics professionals, warehouse operators and automation specialists with the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the J1600 Self-Driving Pallet Jack and discover how autonomous mobile robotics can be deployed quickly and effectively.The highlight of the event will be the J1600 MRC, an innovative dual-mode autonomous pallet jack that combines manual operation with autonomous transport. Designed for rapid deployment and operational flexibility, the J1600 helps organizations reduce repetitive transport tasks, improve productivity, and accelerate their automation journey without the complexity often associated with large automation projects.Visitors attending the Open House will be able to:• Experience live demonstrations of the J1600 MRC• Learn how autonomous pallet transport can be implemented quickly• Explore manufacturing, warehouse and intralogistics applications• Meet automation specialists from The Mobile Robot Company and Alca Technologies• Discuss real-world deployment strategies and return-on-investment opportunitiesAbout The Mobile Robot CompanyThe Mobile Robot Company (MRC) designs and manufactures autonomous mobile robots and intelligent intralogistics solutions. The company focuses on practical, easy-to-deploy automation that delivers measurable operational improvements while remaining simple, flexible, and scalable.About Alca TechnologiesAlca Technologies is a leading automation and technology provider serving industrial customers throughout the Mediterranean region. Through its expertise in advanced automation solutions, systems integration and customer support, Alca Technologies helps manufacturers modernize their operations and improve efficiency.About United SymbolUnited Symbol (Sistemi Robotici e Automazioni Industriali) specializes in industrial automation, robotics and production system integration. The company delivers turnkey automation solutions that help customers improve productivity, quality, and operational performance.Event DetailsOpen House 202624–26 June 202609:30–17:00Sassuolo (Modena), ItalyMore Information

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