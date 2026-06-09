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The Business Research Company's Sandblasting Media Market Set to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $14.31 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The sandblasting media market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by various industrial sectors that rely on abrasive materials for surface treatment. As industries continue to expand and modernize, the demand for effective and efficient surface preparation solutions is on the rise. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and important trends shaping the future of this market.

Current Market Size and Growth Projections for Sandblasting Media

The sandblasting media market has shown strong expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $10.03 billion in 2025 to $10.86 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This historical growth has been fueled by the rise in metal fabrication activities, increased automotive manufacturing, the ongoing need for corrosion removal, infrastructure development, and industrial maintenance operations.

Download a free sample of the sandblasting media market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14994&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $14.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this forecast include growth in aerospace production, expanding marine maintenance efforts, a stronger focus on sustainable abrasive materials, increased construction projects, and greater automation in surface finishing processes. Notable trends during this period include the rising demand for surface preparation solutions, expanded use in automotive and aerospace sectors, adoption of eco-friendly abrasives, and the ongoing development of infrastructure and construction.

Understanding Sandblasting Media and Its Industrial Applications

Sandblasting media comprises abrasive substances that are propelled at high speeds to clean or shape surfaces during industrial processes. These materials can range from sand and aluminum oxide to steel grit, with the selection depending on the required finish and the type of surface being treated. Sandblasting media plays a crucial role across multiple industries by preparing surfaces for coatings or other treatments, ensuring durability and optimal adhesion.

View the full sandblasting media market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sandblasting-media-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

How Construction Industry Growth Is Boosting Sandblasting Media Demand

One of the key factors driving the sandblasting media market is the expansion of the construction industry. This sector involves designing, building, and maintaining various structures such as buildings, bridges, and roads. Urbanization, infrastructure projects, and rising demand for residential, commercial, and industrial properties are fueling the construction boom. Sandblasting media is extensively used in construction to remove paint, rust, and debris from surfaces, thereby preparing them for further coatings and enhancing the longevity of the structures.

For example, in July 2023, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics indicated that the number of dwellings under construction in Australia rose to 240,813 in the March quarter of 2023, up from 240,065 in 2022. New houses alone increased from 101,240 in the previous year to 103,778 in 2023. This growth in construction activity directly supports the demand for sandblasting media products.

Leading Region in Sandblasting Media Market Share and Growth Outlook

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the sandblasting media market. However, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and regional developments.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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