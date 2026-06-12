Universitas Indonesia Strengthens Indonesian Diaspora Capacity in New Zealand Through the INTEGRA Program

Members of the INTEGRA Team, representatives of Mill Bakery and Fabulous Work Group, Indonesian diaspora workers, and community partners pose for a group photo following the INTEGRA workshop in Auckland, New Zealand.

A collaborative initiative equips Indonesian diaspora workers with digital marketing, food safety, and OHS skills to strengthen business sustainability.

INTEGRA integrates digital marketing, food safety, and OHS to strengthen business competitiveness, resilience, and long-term sustainability.” — Abdul Kadir

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifteen Indonesian diaspora workers employed by Mill Bakery , an Indonesian-owned bakery business in Auckland, participated in a capacity-building program designed to strengthen sustainable business operations. The initiative was delivered through a workshop series titled “INTEGRA: Integrated Improvement of Digital Marketing Strategy, Food Safety Awareness, and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) System to Strengthen Market Competitiveness and Business Sustainability at Mill Bakery, Auckland, New Zealand.”The program was organized by the INTEGRA Team through the Community Development Grant Program of the Directorate of Community Engagement and Social Innovation, Universitas Indonesia . By integrating digital marketing, food safety, and occupational health and safety into a single framework, the initiative aimed to provide practical solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in an increasingly competitive business environment.According to Abdul Kadir, Project Leader of the INTEGRA Program and Head of the Occupational Health and Safety Undergraduate Program at the Faculty of Public Health, Universitas Indonesia, the initiative was developed to help businesses address operational challenges while strengthening long-term sustainability.The implementation of INTEGRA was made possible through collaboration between Universitas Indonesia, Fabulous Work Group—the parent company of Mill Bakery and K-Chicken—and Desamind Indonesia as a strategic partner. As part of this collaboration, Hardika Dwi Hermawan, President Director of Desamind Indonesia, participated in the program and engaged with local stakeholders to support discussions on sustainable business practices and community development.The initiative responded to challenges faced by food-related SMEs, including technological change, increasing food safety demands, and expectations for safe workplaces.Participants attended integrated training sessions covering digital marketing, social media utilization, food safety principles, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), occupational health and safety, and risk management. Employees from Mill Bakery and K-Chicken gained practical insights into promoting businesses through digital platforms, implementing food safety measures, identifying workplace hazards, and applying risk-based approaches in operational decision-making. Interactive discussions and case studies encouraged participants to apply these concepts in their workplaces.Taufiq, CEO of Fabulous Work Group, highlighted the value of the program for the company’s future development."The INTEGRA program has provided our team with new insights into how digital marketing, food safety, and employee wellbeing can work together to strengthen business performance. The experience has been extremely valuable for both our team and our long-term growth."One of the major outputs of the program was the development of customized Food Safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Food Safety Checklists for Mill Bakery. These tools are expected to support safer and more consistent production processes while helping maintain product quality and consumer confidence.Participants also strengthened their understanding of workplace safety management, HACCP implementation, operational risk management, and digital business strategies. The competencies gained through the program are expected to contribute to greater operational efficiency, improved quality assurance, and stronger customer trust.The workshop involved academics and Indonesian postgraduate students from the University of Auckland, creating opportunities for international knowledge exchange and collaboration. The partnership demonstrates how universities can connect academic expertise with industry needs while supporting community development.By strengthening the technical and managerial capabilities of Indonesian diaspora workers, the INTEGRA Program contributes to broader goals related to decent work, responsible production, and sustainable business development. It also demonstrates how international collaboration can support workforce development while enhancing the competitiveness of diaspora-led enterprises.Following the workshop, the organizing team plans to continue supporting participating businesses through knowledge-sharing activities, implementation monitoring, and future collaborative initiatives focused on food safety and occupational health and safety practices.“Through INTEGRA, Universitas Indonesia aims to connect academic knowledge with real community needs,” saidStevan Sunarno, Deputy Project Leader of the INTEGRA Program and Lecturer in Occupational Health and Safety at the Faculty of Public Health, Universitas Indonesia. “By supporting Indonesian diaspora entrepreneurs and workers in New Zealand, we hope to encourage innovation, strengthen business resilience, and contribute to sustainable economic development within communities.”About INTEGRAINTEGRA (Integrated Improvement of Digital Marketing Strategy, Food Safety Awareness, and Occupational Health and Safety System) is a community development initiative funded through the Community Development WCU EQUITY Grant Program of Universitas Indonesia 2026. The program seeks to improve business competitiveness and sustainability through integrated interventions in digital marketing, food safety, OHS, and risk management.

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