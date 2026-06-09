Crayon Shinchan Themed 'Futaba Yochien Bus' Ride Included in Limited-Time Ticket Package

▲Off to the world of Crayon Shinchan! "Futaba Yochien Bus ▲The "Futaba Yochien Bus" traveling through the vast Nijigen no Mori ▲"Futaba Yochien" where you can experience total immersion

Sales Begin June 9

AWAJI, JAPAN, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Awaji Island Anime Park " Nijigen no Mori ," visitors can usually ride a tram car replicating the "Futaba Yochien Bus" from the Crayon Shinchan anime on weekends and holidays only. This time, we are excited to announce a special "Futaba Yochien Bus Ride Tour" that allows guests to travel to the "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" area by tram on weekdays for a limited period from Friday, September 25th to Wednesday, October 7th. Tickets for this tour will go on sale starting Tuesday, June 9th.In this project, guests can enjoy an immersive, special experience by riding the tram car that recreates the "Futaba Yochien Bus" from the series, soaking in the world of the anime while traveling to the "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park". While the "Futaba Yochien Bus" usually operates on a first-come, first-served basis at the bus stop on weekends and holidays, this is a premium service offered exclusively on weekdays by reservation only, limited to 7 guests per day.※Up to two children aged 3 and under may ride on a guardian's lap.■Futaba Yochien Bus Ride Tour Ticket OverviewSales Period：Tuesday, June 9th – Wednesday, October 7thRoute：" Large Lawn Shop-mae Bus Stop "→ Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park "Futaba Yochien Area"Applicable Dates：Weekdays between Friday, September 25th, 2026 and Wednesday, October 7th, 2026 at 10:00 AM (One departure daily)Reservations：Address：2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (Inside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori")■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©Ｕ／Ｆ・Ｓ・Ａ・Ａ

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