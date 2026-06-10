WellQuestPro Steps into the Clinical AI Spotlight, Bringing Governed Intelligence to the Point of Care

As ungoverned 'shadow' AI spreads through hospitals, WellQuestPro offers a safer, auditable, FHIR R4-native path for the informatics leaders who own the risk.

"The question isn't whether AI reaches the point of care—it already has. The only question is whether it arrives governed or ungoverned."-Dr. Debo Awosika-Olumo, Founder & CEO, WellQuestPro” — Dr. Debo Awosika-Olumo, Founder & CEO, WellQuestPro

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOUSTON, TX — June 8, 2026 — WellQuestPro today announced its emergence as a defining force in enterprise clinical AI, positioning itself at the center of the most urgent conversation in American healthcare: how to put advanced intelligence into clinicians' hands without compromising safety, governance, or trust. While much of the industry races to bolt generative tools onto legacy workflows, WellQuestPro was purpose-built from the ground up for health systems FHIR R4–native, governed by design, and engineered for the people accountable for the outcome.THE PROBLEM HEALTH SYSTEMS CAN NO LONGER IGNOREAcross the country, a quiet shift is already underway. Clinicians stretched thin and under a relentless documentation burden are increasingly turning to consumer AI tools that were never designed for the exam room. This "shadow adoption" of advanced AI is happening faster than most organizations can write policy for it. The result is a widening gap between what is technically possible and what is safely governed.For the chief medical information officers and clinical informatics leaders who answer for that gap, the stakes are acute: fragmented data trapped across systems, untracked AI usage with no audit trail, mounting regulatory scrutiny, and a workforce burning out under administrative load. Doing nothing is no longer neutral; it is a risk.THE WELLQUESTPRO SOLUTIONWellQuestPro replaces ungoverned experimentation with a single, accountable platform. Built natively on the FHIR R4 standard , it connects to the clinical data systems hospitals already run and then layers in AI-assisted clinical decision support designed to augment, but never replace, the judgment of the clinician at the bedside.What sets the platform apart:▪ Governed by design. Server-side guardrails and full auditability mean every AI interaction is traceable, reviewable, and defensible- the opposite of shadow adoption.▪ Interoperable from day one. Native FHIR R4 integration meets health systems where their data already lives, rather than forcing yet another disconnected silo.▪ Built for the people who own the risk. Designed around the real workflows of Chief Medical Information Officers (CMIOs) and clinical informatics leaders, not generic productivity use cases.▪ Evidence-oriented. Grounded in a public-health and research-driven approach to clinical evidence, supporting transparent, explainable recommendations.A CATEGORY LEADER, TEXAS-ROOTED AND SCALINGWellQuestPro enters a crowded field of point solutions with a clear differentiator: it is not a feature; it is the infrastructure layer health systems need to adopt AI responsibly at scale. Anchored in Texas, one of the nation's largest and fastest-moving healthcare markets. The company is positioning to set the standard for what governed clinical AI should look like, with ambitions that extend well beyond a single region.LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVE"The question facing every health system today is not whether AI will reach the point of care; it already has. The real question is whether it arrives governed or ungoverned. WellQuestPro exists to ensure clinicians have access to the power of advanced AI with the guardrails, transparency, and accountability that medicine demands. We are giving informatics leaders a way to say yes to innovation without saying no to safety."— Dr. Debo Awosika-Olumo, MD, MS, MPH, PhD, FACE — Founder & CEO, WellQuestProABOUT WELLQUESTPROWellQuestPro is a clinical AI platform built for U.S. health systems and the clinical informatics leaders who guide them. Native to the FHIR R4 standard and governed by design, the platform delivers AI-assisted clinical decision support that is interoperable, auditable, and built to augment clinician judgment. Founded and led by Dr. Debo Awosika-Olumo, WellQuestPro is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Learn more at https://wellquestpro.com MEDIA CONTACTWellQuestProDr. Debo Awosika-Olumo, Founder & CEOEmail: debo@ghmigroup.comHouston, Texas, USA

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