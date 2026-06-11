MONO RETURNS NOVEMBER 13-14, 2026 AT THE MIDWAY, SAN FRANCISCO

Mono Music Conference 2026 Event Flyer 2025: Oak Felder and Khris Riddick-Tynes speaking about songwriting and production 2025: Jeff Straw interviewing DECAP during a fireside chat

The conference formerly known as Music Expo is back - More than 750 music creators will gather for two days for connection, creativity, and growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONO (formerly known as Music Expo), San Francisco’s largest industry conference for music creators - presented by Focusrite Group and in association with Sound On Sound Magazine - returns to The Midway, San Francisco on November 13–14, 2026. Headlining this year are Toby Gad, Kara Moreno, and Mike Fink, with additional artists and industry figures to be announced in the coming weeks.

Early bird tickets are on sale now from $69 on Mono website and Tixr. Every early bird ticket purchase automatically enters attendees to win a Novation Bass Station II Swifty Edition, plus additional giveaways to be announced.

2026 PROGRAMMING: WHAT’S BACK, WHAT’S NEW

RETURNING IN 2026

Artist Masterclasses & Workshops: Hands-on, skill-building sessions in music production, songwriting, and audio mixing led by working professionals.

Panels & Keynotes: Curated conversations covering artist branding, social media, distribution, legal, sync licensing, gaming, booking, and touring.

DJ Performances: Curated sets throughout both days, activating The Midway’s outdoor patio.

Pass the Aux - Feedback sessions: Real-time music critique from A&Rs, music supervisors, and songwriters. Attendees submit music for live, structured, and supportive feedback in front of the room.

Exhibition: The gear and technology exhibition returns and expands to span the full two days for the first time, with hands-on demos from the brands shaping the future of music.

NEW IN 2026

Office Hours - 1-on-1 Mentoring: The most personal addition to MONO’s programming yet. Attendees gain direct, rotating access to booking agents, music supervisors, brand and manufacturer reps, social media expects, music lawyer - in intimate, one-on-one sessions built around the questions that matter most to their career. First-come, first-served. Mentors rotate hourly.

Expanded AI Programming: as AI reshapes music creation, distribution, and curation, MONO dedicates a full track to the conversation the industry needs to have - covering AI ethics and rights, creative tools for producers and songwriters, and how creators can harness new technologies without losing the human at the center of their work.

"Returning to The Midway was a no-brainer — our attendees loved it, and they told us exactly what they wanted more of: sessions, brands, and direct mentoring access. We've delivered on all three. We have an incredible lineup of speakers and brands to announce over the coming weeks." Said Loïc Maestracci, Founder and CEO of MONO.

FOCUSRITE GROUP RETURNS AS PRESENTING SPONSOR FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

"We’re excited to continue our partnership with MONO and support a community that’s shaping the future of audio and music creation.” said Hannah Bliss, VP Marketing Americas, Focusrite Group. “Focusrite, and its sibling brands, are committed to supporting artists and producers at every step of their music-making journeys, with the tools they need to bring their ideas to life."

Attendees will be able to get their hands on the latest technology from brands such as ADAM Audio, Focusrite, Novation, Sequential, Oberheim through product demos and workshops.

“After years of association with Loïc and his team, Sound On Sound is proud to continue as the lead media partner for MONO. This superbly curated event is undoubtedly set to become the key hub for in-person information and education for the West Coast music production community and beyond” said Nick Humbert - Business Development Director, Sound On Sound.

This year also marks the addition of new official sponsors and partners, each helping share the programming in meaningful ways. DistroKid joins as a partner and will curate a fireside chat featuring some of their top artists leveraging their platform to reach audiences and listeners. Neon Owl comes on board to curate a series of through-provoking music industry panels. Game Audio Institute, Envelop SF, Women’s Audio Mission, California Lawyers of The Arts, and StudioX round out the partner roster with programming contributions to be announced in the coming weeks. MONO welcomes Granola AI as the official AI notepad of the conference, helping attendees stay present across back-to-back sessions.

ABOUT MONO

MONO (formerly Music Expo) was founded in San Francisco in 2014 with a singular mission: to give music creators the access, education, and community they need to build lasting careers. Over twelve years, it has grown from a local gathering into one of the West Coast's most trusted spaces for the people who make music culture move forward — 6,000+ attendees, 300 presenters, and 550+ hours of programming. Intimate enough to be transformational. Established enough to matter.

For more information, visit monomusic.co.

ABOUT FOCUSRITE GROUP

Focusrite Group is not your average audio technology company. It’s a passionate collective united by a single objective: to smash through barriers and unleash boundless creativity in the world of sound. From bedroom beat-making to uniting festival crowds, Focusrite Group supports customers at every step of their musical journey. Its brands provide solutions from studio to stage—including the world’s best-selling audio interfaces (Focusrite), class-leading MIDI controllers and groove boxes (Novation), high-precision studio monitors (ADAM Audio), and high-end analog synthesizers from Sequential and Oberheim.

For more information, visit focusrite.com.

ABOUT SOUND ON SOUND

Based in Cambridge, England and independently owned, Sound On Sound is celebrating its 40th year delivering the quality monthly print magazine that is recognized internationally as the 'bible' of the music recording industry. Every month its trusted UK and USA editions deliver consistently more pages than any other title, packed full of in-depth news, features reviews and authoritative product tests on the full spectrum of music production and studio technology for both home recording enthusiasts and professionals. Sound On Sound also operates a market leading website, podcasts, video documentaries and tutorials, influential socials, regular newsletters and events for a complete global reach.

For more information, visit https://www.soundonsound.com/

MONO Music Conference 2026 | Nov 13-14 | San Francisco, CA

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