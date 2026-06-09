For Immediate Release:

June 5, 2026

(FORSYTH, GA) – The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) celebrated the graduation of its 15th Commercial Vehicle Officer (CVO) School on Friday, June 5, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The ceremony marked the culmination of 19 weeks of rigorous training for six new officers.

Remarks were given by Colonel William Hitchens, III, DPS Commissioner; Captain Mark Riley, Director of Training; Lieutenant J.D. Roberson, CVE Training Coordinator; Lt. Colonel Kendrick Lowe provided the oath of office; and GA Representative Clint Crowe, 118th District, delivered the graduation address.

Officer Kharlos Badillo, class president, reflected on the journey: “As we move forward within the Department of Public Safety, we carry the responsibility that comes with this profession. The trust placed in us is earned daily through our actions, our decisions, and how we represent this department and the communities we serve.”

Class leadership included Officer Matthew Sims (Vice President), Officer Jerome Clunis (Chaplain and Pennant Bearer), and Officer Terrance Taylor (Sergeant-at-Arms).

Officers who received special honors during the ceremony were:

Firearms Proficiency and Top Gun – Officer Kharlos Badillo

Driving Proficiency and Highest Academic Average (94.29) – Officer Matthew Sims, who also received a $500 scholarship from Reinhardt University

The new officers will begin assignments throughout Georgia, continuing their commitment to public safety and commercial vehicle enforcement.

Officers and Assignments: