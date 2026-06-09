CBP Advises Public of Construction, Delays at the San Luis I Port of Entry

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is advising the public to plan for potential delays when traveling from San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico, into the United States through the San Luis I Port of Entry vehicle lanes.

Beginning June 20, 2026, construction will commence at the port of entry and is expected to last approximately four to five months. During this period, construction crews will install new equipment to enhance operations and infrastructure. While vehicle processing will continue, travelers should anticipate potential delays.

CBP encourages travelers to allow extra time for crossing and to monitor border wait times in advance.

Travelers can monitor wait times on the CBP Border Wait Times website or by downloading the Border Wait Times mobile app on their smartphones.

CBP’s mission includes keeping terrorists and terrorist weapons out of the country while enforcing hundreds of U.S. laws. Follow us on X at @CBPArizona, @DFOTucson, @CBPPortDirNOG. Report Terrorism, Drug Trafficking, Human Trafficking, or any other suspicious activity to new port tipline at 1-866-739-9118.

-CBP-