CBP announces important change for bicycles, electric bikes, scooters at Calexico Ports of Entry

CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have announced a new safety measure and procedure regarding the use of bicycles, electric bikes, scooters, electric scooters, and other personal transportation devices at the Calexico Ports of Entry.

Effective June 15, 2026, bicycles, electric bikes, scooters, electric scooters, and similar modes of transportation that are not authorized for use on public roadways will no longer be permitted to enter the United States through vehicle inspection lanes.

This change is being implemented to enhance safety for both travelers and CBP personnel and reduce the risk of accidents in high traffic vehicle processing areas.

Travelers using these devices will still be able to enter the United States through pedestrian processing areas, where they can be safely screened and processed.

CBP encourages all travelers to plan accordingly, allow additional time for crossing, and familiarize themselves with the new procedures before arriving at the Calexico Ports of Entry.

Travelers can monitor wait times on the CBP's Border Wait Times website or by downloading the Border Wait Times mobile app on their smartphones.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on X and Instagram at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events.