Upheal Releases 2026 Provider Experience Report on AI Documentation and Therapist Burnout

94% of therapists reported reduced cognitive burden from documentation, consistent across two independent surveys eight months apart.

New Upheal report finds AI documentation reduces burnout and kept clinicians from leaving the profession.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upheal, the AI-native EHR built for mental health clinicians, published *The Session Comes First*, a report on clinician wellbeing drawn from two independent surveys of 996 Upheal users, conducted eight months apart.The findings were consistent across both groups.- 89% report feeling more mentally present with clients during sessions.- 88% report reduced burnout and emotional exhaustion.- 90% say the time they recover goes back into their clinical work.- 94% of respondents report that using Upheal reduced the cognitive burden of documentation.The surveys were administered anonymously in-product, with no incentives for participation. Respondents span 49 US states and 23 countries. 97% are on a paid plan.What the data found:The report identifies a consistent hierarchy of benefits: cognitive relief first, then time savings that clinicians redirect into their clinical work, then deeper therapeutic presence, then reduced burnout. The same ordering appeared in both survey waves, conducted with independent groups eight months apart.The report also includes responses to an open-ended question asking clinicians to describe, in their own words, what had changed. 599 clinicians answered it. Three themes surfaced in both waves without prompting: the end of background note-tracking during sessions, the return of evenings and weekends, and accounts from clinicians who had been close to leaving the field.One respondent from Wave 1, in 2025, wrote: "The stress of documentation was almost enough for me to leave the profession." A different clinician, in Wave 2, eight months later, wrote: "Upheal actually makes it possible for me to be a therapist."The report also documents an unasked theme that appeared in both surveys: clinicians using their Upheal notes as a reflective tool to understand their own clinical patterns and technique. "We did not ask about this," the report notes. "It came up anyway. Twice."Why two surveys:The two-wave design was intentional. A single survey of active users reflects self-selection: clinicians who use a tool and feel it is helping are the ones most likely to respond. Reproducing the same findings across a second independent group, eight months later, makes that explanation harder to sustain.About the survey:The Upheal Provider Experience Survey was conducted in two waves. Wave 1 ran from July 25 to August 7, 2025, with 441 completers. Wave 2 ran from April 2 to April 29, 2026, with 555 respondents. Both were administered via an in-product survey to active Upheal users. All findings are self-reported. Respondents represent 49 US states and 23 countries, with 90% based in the United States. 97% are on a paid plan.The full report, *The Session Comes First*, is available at upheal.io/2026-private-practice-impact-report. About Upheal:Upheal is an AI-native EHR built for private practice therapists. AI notes, treatment plans, compliance checking, scheduling, telehealth, and an AI assistant are all included for $1 per session, capped at $69 per month. No add-ons. No per-seat fees. Upheal is used by clinicians across 23 countries.

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