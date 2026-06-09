Pam Troy's The Newcomers Launches an Epic New Fantasy Series Exploring Immigration, Magic, and the Price of Belonging

Sibylline Press Logo The Newcomers Book cover Pam Troy, Author of The Newcomers

As in the best fantasies, Pam Troy has created a whole imagined world, one that fantasy readers will love.” — Vicki DeArmon, Publisher of Sibylline Press

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when questions of identity, belonging, and community continue to resonate across generations, Sibylline Press announces the release of The Newcomers: The Chronicles of Touperdu, Book I by Pam Troy, the first installment in an ambitious new fantasy series set on the enchanting and enigmatic Isle of Touperdu. The Newcomers is available now as paperback, e-book, and audio book everywhere books are sold.Set in 1880, The Newcomers follows two immigrant families seeking refuge from vastly different hardships. For New Orleans chef Amadeo Roselyn, Touperdu offers the promise of opportunity, safety, and a better future for his daughters away from the violence of the post-Reconstruction South. For Gwennoelle Duday, the formidable matriarch of a French family of witches, the island promises freedom from the constraints and scrutiny they have long endured.Yet as both families approach the island's shores, they are haunted by the same troubling question: Is the promise of Touperdu a lie? What follows is a sweeping tale of hope, ambition, magic, and betrayal as these newcomers discover that building a new life may require sacrifices they never anticipated.“As in the best fantasies, Pam Troy has created a whole imagined world, one that fantasy readers will love,” said Vicki DeArmon, publisher of Sibylline Press. “The Newcomers plumbs history, renders unforgettable characters, and builds a magical intrigue into a story that explores the universal search for home and acceptance.”The novel launches a planned series that will chronicle these families over a hundred years delivering the history, mysteries, and inhabitants of Touperdu, an island where promises are powerful, secrets run deep, and nothing is quite what it seems.Pam Troy will celebrate the release of The Newcomers with a launch event at the historic Mechanics' Institute of San Francisco on Thursday, June 11 at 6:00 pm PT. Info about book launch event can be found: HERE Advanced Praise for The Newcomers:“Exquisite in its detail, sweeping in its scope.” - Pamela Reitman, author of Charlotte Salomon Paints Her Life: A Novel“Impossible to put down… a brilliantly imagined world.” - Angie Ellis, author of A Snake and a Feathered BirdAbout the AuthorPam Troy worked for twenty years in the Events Department at San Francisco's Mechanics' Institute, one of the oldest libraries on the West Coast. Though she has spent most of her adult life in San Francisco, she was born and raised in Louisiana, drawing on the state's rich history, folklore, and culture to create the world of Touperdu. Her short fiction has appeared in publications including Space and Time, Crimson Fog, State of Horror: Louisiana, and Another Dimension. She lives in San Francisco with her husband, a cat, and far too many books.THE NEWCOMERS: THE CHRONICLES OF TOUPERDU, BOOK IBy Pam TroyFantasyPage Count: 448Trade Paperback: 9798897400089 | $22Ebook: 9798897400096 | $9.99Publication Date: June 9, 2026Published by Sibylline Press — Publishing the work of brilliant women over 50.About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by ten women of a certain age. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. The press currently publishes nearly 50 titles a year. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

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