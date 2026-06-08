Senate Resolution 335 Printer's Number 1789
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1789
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
335
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY STREET, PICOZZI, SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,
HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,
SCHWANK, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL AND
HUTCHINSON, JUNE 8, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 8, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing June 19, 2026, as "Juneteenth National Freedom Day"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Originating in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865,
when slaves in Texas learned that they had been freed,
"Juneteenth National Freedom Day" is the oldest African-American
holiday observance in the United States; and
WHEREAS, "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" commemorates the
survival instincts of Africans who endured a transatlantic
journey, known as the Middle Passage, on slave ships from their
homeland to this country; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 11.5 million Africans survived the
harsh voyage to slave markets in the New World during the late
17th century, and the slave population in the American colonies
grew quickly; and
WHEREAS, "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" further
commemorates the impact of slavery, the abolitionist movement
and African-American emancipation in the United States and has
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