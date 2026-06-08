Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,400 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 335 Printer's Number 1789

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1789

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

335

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, PICOZZI, SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,

HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,

SCHWANK, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL AND

HUTCHINSON, JUNE 8, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 8, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing June 19, 2026, as "Juneteenth National Freedom Day"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Originating in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865,

when slaves in Texas learned that they had been freed,

"Juneteenth National Freedom Day" is the oldest African-American

holiday observance in the United States; and

WHEREAS, "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" commemorates the

survival instincts of Africans who endured a transatlantic

journey, known as the Middle Passage, on slave ships from their

homeland to this country; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 11.5 million Africans survived the

harsh voyage to slave markets in the New World during the late

17th century, and the slave population in the American colonies

grew quickly; and

WHEREAS, "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" further

commemorates the impact of slavery, the abolitionist movement

and African-American emancipation in the United States and has

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 335 Printer's Number 1789

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.