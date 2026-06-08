Montana Auditor James Brown Announces His Support for Congressman Downing’s PARTNERS Act Legislation

June 8, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HELENA, Mont. — Montana Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown today announced his strong support for federal legislation introduced by Congressman Troy Downing to improve Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, which allows private insurers to offer Medicare-approved plans funded by public dollars. Congressman Downing’s bill, titled the Protecting Authority and Restoring Tools Necessary for Enforcement by Regulatory States (PARTNERS) Act of 2026, empowers states like Montana to enforce existing federal Medicare Advantage requirements for plans operating within their borders. The PARTNERS Act further directs the US Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate federal enforcement and data collection efforts with states where Medicare Advantage organizations are licensed to operate, thereby allowing Auditor Brown to quickly act on consumer complaints that federal regulators are too overwhelmed or far-removed to address. Federal auditors rely on a multi-year rotating cycle that makes it difficult for federal agencies to be responsive and adaptable to program issues. Presently, the federal government is the primary regulator of Medicare Advantage. Montana’s role in providing oversight and consumer protection is limited – like other states – to ensuring solvency of the private program providers and licensing them to do business in the state. As a result, the Auditor’s office has limited authority to step in when complaints are filed related to deceptive and misleading marketing practices, delays in care, provider access issues, and other non-solvency matters, despite being tasked by the Montana Legislature with protecting insurance consumers in the state This current situation deprives Montana’s senior citizens of the commonsense outcomes they expect from government insurance regulators. “Congressman Downing’s PARTNERS Act addresses the need for more oversight authority by states for this critical program,” Auditor Brown said. “Passage of this beneficial bill will improve accountability for Medicare Advantage by requiring enhanced federal collaboration with Montana to ensure the delivery of fair, high-quality care to older Montanans.” Importantly, Congressman Downing’s legislation does not create new standards or mandates for Medicare Advantage plans; the bill simply gives states the tools to cut through red tape and help enforce the rules that already exist. “Montana seniors and consumers deserve advocates closer to home,” Auditor Brown continued. “If passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump, the PARTNERS Act will enhance data collection and reporting, in turn ensuring state insurance and health care markets function better for consumers. That’s why I strongly support passage of the bill and commend Congressman Downing for his foresight in introducing and carrying this important legislation.” Auditor Brown is encouraging his state insurance commissioner colleagues nationally to endorse Congressman Downing’s PARTNERS Act. Brown serves on the government relations committee for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). For more information on the PARTNERS Act, including the full bill text, click HERE. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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