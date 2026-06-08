Senate Resolution 336 Printer's Number 1790
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1790
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
336
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, PICOZZI, HUGHES, SCHWANK,
COMITTA, STREET, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, BROWN, COSTA AND J. WARD,
JUNE 8, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 8, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating June 15, 2026, as "Pediatric Brain Cancer Awareness
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Pediatric brain cancer is the leading cause of
cancer-related death among children in the United States,
claiming the lives of thousands of young patients each year; and
WHEREAS, Brain tumors are the most common solid tumor
diagnosed in children, accounting for approximately 20% of all
cancers in patients under 15 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Despite decades of research, the five-year survival
rate for many forms of pediatric brain cancer remains low, and
treatment options for children are often limited compared to
those available to adult patients; and
WHEREAS, Children diagnosed with brain cancer and their
families face intense physical, emotional and financial burdens
throughout the course of treatment and beyond; and
WHEREAS, Increased public awareness is essential to driving
greater development in pediatric brain cancer research,
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