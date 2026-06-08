Senate Resolution 336 Printer's Number 1790

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1790

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

336

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, PICOZZI, HUGHES, SCHWANK,

COMITTA, STREET, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, BROWN, COSTA AND J. WARD,

JUNE 8, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 8, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating June 15, 2026, as "Pediatric Brain Cancer Awareness

Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Pediatric brain cancer is the leading cause of

cancer-related death among children in the United States,

claiming the lives of thousands of young patients each year; and

WHEREAS, Brain tumors are the most common solid tumor

diagnosed in children, accounting for approximately 20% of all

cancers in patients under 15 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Despite decades of research, the five-year survival

rate for many forms of pediatric brain cancer remains low, and

treatment options for children are often limited compared to

those available to adult patients; and

WHEREAS, Children diagnosed with brain cancer and their

families face intense physical, emotional and financial burdens

throughout the course of treatment and beyond; and

WHEREAS, Increased public awareness is essential to driving

greater development in pediatric brain cancer research,

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