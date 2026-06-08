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Senate Resolution 334 Printer's Number 1792

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1792

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

334

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, SCHWANK, FARRY, ROTHMAN, PICOZZI,

LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, BROWN, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL,

BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON, ARGALL, HAYWOOD, MARTIN,

J. WARD AND TARTAGLIONE, JUNE 8, 2026

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 8, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and extending deepest condolences to the

family of Officer Kristen M. Yeager.

WHEREAS, Officer Kristen Yeager gave her life in the line of

duty on May 29, 2026, at 42 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Born April 19, 1984, in Reading, Officer Yeager was

the daughter of Kenneth and Linda Houck; and

WHEREAS, Officer Yeager graduated from Exeter High School in

2002 and earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a

master's degree in administration of justice from Shippensburg

University; and

WHEREAS, During her time at Shippensburg, Officer Yeager

contributed to the field hockey team's first Pennsylvania State

Athletic Conference Championship; and

WHEREAS, Officer Yeager served several Berks County police

departments, most recently the Central Berks Regional Police

Department; and

WHEREAS, Officer Yeager was married to her husband, Dustin,

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Senate Resolution 334 Printer's Number 1792

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