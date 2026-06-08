Senate Resolution 334 Printer's Number 1792

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1792 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 334 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, SCHWANK, FARRY, ROTHMAN, PICOZZI, LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, BROWN, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON, ARGALL, HAYWOOD, MARTIN, J. WARD AND TARTAGLIONE, JUNE 8, 2026 INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 8, 2026 A RESOLUTION Honoring the life and extending deepest condolences to the family of Officer Kristen M. Yeager. WHEREAS, Officer Kristen Yeager gave her life in the line of duty on May 29, 2026, at 42 years of age; and WHEREAS, Born April 19, 1984, in Reading, Officer Yeager was the daughter of Kenneth and Linda Houck; and WHEREAS, Officer Yeager graduated from Exeter High School in 2002 and earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in administration of justice from Shippensburg University; and WHEREAS, During her time at Shippensburg, Officer Yeager contributed to the field hockey team's first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship; and WHEREAS, Officer Yeager served several Berks County police departments, most recently the Central Berks Regional Police Department; and WHEREAS, Officer Yeager was married to her husband, Dustin, 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

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