Senate Resolution 334 Printer's Number 1792
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1792
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
334
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, SCHWANK, FARRY, ROTHMAN, PICOZZI,
LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, BROWN, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL,
BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, ROBINSON, ARGALL, HAYWOOD, MARTIN,
J. WARD AND TARTAGLIONE, JUNE 8, 2026
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 8, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and extending deepest condolences to the
family of Officer Kristen M. Yeager.
WHEREAS, Officer Kristen Yeager gave her life in the line of
duty on May 29, 2026, at 42 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Born April 19, 1984, in Reading, Officer Yeager was
the daughter of Kenneth and Linda Houck; and
WHEREAS, Officer Yeager graduated from Exeter High School in
2002 and earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a
master's degree in administration of justice from Shippensburg
University; and
WHEREAS, During her time at Shippensburg, Officer Yeager
contributed to the field hockey team's first Pennsylvania State
Athletic Conference Championship; and
WHEREAS, Officer Yeager served several Berks County police
departments, most recently the Central Berks Regional Police
Department; and
WHEREAS, Officer Yeager was married to her husband, Dustin,
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