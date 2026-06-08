Senate Bill 746 Printer's Number 1793

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 873 PRINTER'S NO. 1793 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 746 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, SAVAL, KANE, BAKER, MUTH, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL, FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS, HAYWOOD, MILLER, MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, STREET, COMITTA, MALONE AND BOSCOLA, JUNE 3, 2025 SENATOR PICOZZI, URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, AS AMENDED, JUNE 8, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261), entitled "An act providing for the rights and duties of manufactured home owners or operators and manufactured home lessees," providing for residents' right to purchase manufactured home community; and further providing for remedies. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261), known as the Manufactured Home Community Rights Act, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 11.4. Residents' Right to Purchase Manufactured Home Community.--(a) When a manufactured home community owner markets or offers the community for sale, or receives a bona fide purchase offer that the community owner intends to accept or counter, the community owner shall notify prospective purchasers that the sale, acceptance or counteroffer is subject to the residents' right to purchase the community under this 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

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