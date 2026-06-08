Senate Bill 1360 Printer's Number 1796
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - (iii) The Insurance Department shall post its
temporary regulations on its publicly accessible Internet
website.
(iv) The temporary regulations shall expire no later
than two years following publication of the temporary
regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
(2) The temporary regulations under paragraph (1) shall
be exempt from the following:
(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929.
(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of
October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the
Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(c) Permanent regulations.--Prior to the expiration of the
temporary regulations, the Insurance Department shall propose
for approval permanent regulations as provided by statute.
Section 312. Enforcement.
The Insurance Department shall enforce the provisions of this
chapter for health insurers in accordance with the act of July
22, 1974 (P.L.589, No.205), known as the Unfair Insurance
Practices Act.
CHAPTER 5
GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS
Section 501. Coverage for prostheses and orthoses.
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