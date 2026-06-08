Senate Bill 1360 Printer's Number 1796

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - (iii) The Insurance Department shall post its

temporary regulations on its publicly accessible Internet

website.

(iv) The temporary regulations shall expire no later

than two years following publication of the temporary

regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

(2) The temporary regulations under paragraph (1) shall

be exempt from the following:

(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929.

(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of

October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the

Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(c) Permanent regulations.--Prior to the expiration of the

temporary regulations, the Insurance Department shall propose

for approval permanent regulations as provided by statute.

Section 312. Enforcement.

The Insurance Department shall enforce the provisions of this

chapter for health insurers in accordance with the act of July

22, 1974 (P.L.589, No.205), known as the Unfair Insurance

Practices Act.

CHAPTER 5

GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS

Section 501. Coverage for prostheses and orthoses.

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