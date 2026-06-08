Senate Bill 1376 Printer's Number 1794
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1794
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1376
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, LANGERHOLC AND PENNYCUICK, JUNE 8, 2026
REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, JUNE 8, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," in Department of Aging, further providing for
objectives, for powers and duties in general, for area
agencies and powers and duties and for evaluation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2201-A of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, is
amended to read:
Section 2201-A. Objectives.--The objectives of this article
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.