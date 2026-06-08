Senate Resolution 337 Printer's Number 1797

PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1797

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

337

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, MASTRIANO, HAYWOOD,

MARTIN, STREET, HUGHES, PICOZZI, YAW, COSTA AND COLLETT,

JUNE 8, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 8, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing June 15, 2026, as "World Elder Abuse Awareness Day"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "World Elder Abuse Awareness Day" is observed to

raise awareness about the forms and causes of elder abuse,

highlight the impact it has on older adults and reinforce the

shared responsibility to safeguard the well-being of older

Pennsylvanians; and

WHEREAS, Over the last five years, the Department of Aging

has recorded an 84% increase in "Reports of Need"; and

WHEREAS, In fiscal year 2024-2025, there were 66,719 reports

of need Statewide, which is a 14% increase from the previous

fiscal year; and

WHEREAS, The most common substantiated allegations of abuse

include self-neglect, caregiver neglect, financial exploitation,

emotional abuse and physical abuse; and

WHEREAS, Half of the victims in fiscal year 2024-2025 lived

alone, placing them at greater risk of social isolation and

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