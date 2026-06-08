Senate Resolution 337 Printer's Number 1797
PENNSYLVANIA, June 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1797
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
337
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, MASTRIANO, HAYWOOD,
MARTIN, STREET, HUGHES, PICOZZI, YAW, COSTA AND COLLETT,
JUNE 8, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 8, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing June 15, 2026, as "World Elder Abuse Awareness Day"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "World Elder Abuse Awareness Day" is observed to
raise awareness about the forms and causes of elder abuse,
highlight the impact it has on older adults and reinforce the
shared responsibility to safeguard the well-being of older
Pennsylvanians; and
WHEREAS, Over the last five years, the Department of Aging
has recorded an 84% increase in "Reports of Need"; and
WHEREAS, In fiscal year 2024-2025, there were 66,719 reports
of need Statewide, which is a 14% increase from the previous
fiscal year; and
WHEREAS, The most common substantiated allegations of abuse
include self-neglect, caregiver neglect, financial exploitation,
emotional abuse and physical abuse; and
WHEREAS, Half of the victims in fiscal year 2024-2025 lived
alone, placing them at greater risk of social isolation and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.