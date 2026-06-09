Project Sunshine brings a free, family-friendly Summer Solstice Play-A-Thon event to Chelsea Piers Brooklyn on June 20.

International Nonprofit Invites Families to Play for a Cause with Pirate’s Booty, Jersey Mike’s, Dave & Buster’s, Clixo, NFL Play 60, Kawaii Slime and More

The Play-A-Thon is a chance for families to play for a cause. When the community comes together to play, give, and connect, the impact helps us reach more kids, in more hospitals, in more cities.” — Meg Moloney, CEO of Project Sunshine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This June 20, New York City families are invited to spend the Summer Solstice doing what kids do best: playing. Project Sunshine, the leading nonprofit delivering the healing power of play to children with medical needs, is hosting its inaugural Summer Solstice Play-A-Thon at the Chelsea Piers Brooklyn Field House, 601 Dean St., Prospect Heights, NY, from 10AM–2PM. Admission is completely free. All are welcome.The Play-A-Thon is a high-energy celebration of play on the longest day of the year and packed with games, activities, and hands-on experiences for children and families of all ages. The event is the culmination of Project Sunshine’s national Play-A-Thon campaign, uniting communities across the country in support of the 265,000+ children and families the organization serves each year across 550+ medical facilities worldwide.“Play is at the heart of everything we do and on June 20, we are bringing our mission to Brooklyn,” said Meg Moloney, CEO of Project Sunshine. “The Play-A-Thon is a chance for families to play for a cause. When the community comes together to play, give, and connect, the impact helps us reach more kids, in more hospitals, in more cities around the world. We can’t wait to see Brooklyn come out and play.”The event features activations and support from a dynamic roster of national sponsors: Pirate’s Booty, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Dave & Buster’s, Clixo, Great Wolf Lodge, NFL Play 60, Kendra Scott, Kawaii Slime Company, Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation.Join us:Chelsea Piers Brooklyn Field House – 601 Dean Street, Prospect HeightsSaturday, June 20, 10:00AM – 2:00PMGift Bags available to the first 100 registrants and for any donation of $100 or more.Prizes available for all guests.Register to attend: https://bit.ly/ChelseaPiersBrooklynPlayAThon ABOUT PROJECT SUNSHINEProject Sunshine is a leading international nonprofit whose mission is to deliver the healing power of play to children facing medical challenges through trained, dedicated volunteers. Founded in New York City, Project Sunshine serves over 265,000 children and families annually across 550+ medical facilities in 175 cities and 4 countries. For more information or to register for the Play-A-Thon, visit projectsunshine.org.

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