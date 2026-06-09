Global Teams AI Expands Reseller Network With Professional Services Firms

Partners bundle AI-ready talent with client services to expand delivery capabilities. Recent additions include Areta Public Relations and Fusemachines.

Global Teams AI helps us move client conversations from advice to execution.” — Ruchi Pandey, CEO, Areta Public Relations

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Teams AI , the next-generation workforce partner for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the expansion of its Reseller Network to incorporate professional services companies as delivery partners. The program enables firms to offer AI-ready talent solutions directly to their clients without building a workforce practice from scratch. Recent additions include Areta Public Relations , LLC. and Fusemachines Inc. The expansion comes as demand for hands-on AI implementation is outpacing advisory work. The AI consulting services market is projected to grow from USD 11.07 billion in 2026 to USD 90.99 billion by 2035, and professional services firms are increasingly the channel through which businesses access that capability. In PR and communications alone, 91% of professionals now use generative AI in their workflow, according to Cision’s Inside PR 2026 report, yet most firms still lack the talent infrastructure to deliver that capability to clients at scale.Global Teams AI fills that gap. Partner firms plug into an existing infrastructure covering sourcing, vetting, training, and managing professionals from Nepal’s growing technology ecosystem. Nepal’s IT service exports have grown from approximately $515 million in 2022 to an estimated $1 billion by 2025, and with the National AI Policy 2025 now in effect, the country is an increasingly credible source of AI-ready talent for global clients. Partners handle the client relationship; Global Teams AI handles the delivery.As part of the network’s expansion, Global Teams AI has also entered into a reseller agreement with Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, to expand the global reach of Fusemachines’ AI Agents. Through the partnership, Global Teams AI will bring Fusemachines’ AI Agents to enterprise clients worldwide, combining AI capabilities with human expertise to drive business outcomes across recruitment, operations, and enterprise workflows.The initial rollout will focus on Fusemachines’ Interview AI Agent, designed to support recruiters through structured interviews, candidate analysis, and actionable hiring insights. Global Teams AI will provide implementation, onboarding, and ongoing support for organizations adopting the platform as part of broader AI and digital transformation strategies. The companies also expect to expand access to additional AI Agents over time to support a broader range of enterprise use cases.“The PR industry is at an inflection point. 76% of communications professionals are already using generative AI, yet most firms are still figuring out how to translate that into something tangible for clients. Global Teams AI gives us the missing piece: trained, AI-ready talent we can bring directly into client engagements. That shifts the conversation from advice to execution, and that is exactly what the market is asking for right now.” Ruchi Pandey, CEO, Areta Public Relations“Businesses are moving fast on AI, and professional services firms are the ones their clients are turning to for help. This network gives those firms a real, practical capability to deliver, not just advise. Seventy-eight percent of organizations that successfully deployed AI worked with external partners for at least part of the implementation, and our partners are exactly that bridge. Expanding this program globally, and building it on talent from emerging ecosystems like Nepal, is a strategic priority for us as we deepen our offerings and grow our international reach.” Ajit B. Shah, Managing Director, Global Teams AIThe network is active across the United States and United Kingdom and is open to professional services firms across consulting, marketing, financial operations, IT services, and beyond. Partner firms receive training on the Global Teams AI model, client-facing support materials, and direct access to the team for onboarding new accounts.Professional services firms interested in joining can learn more at gteams.ai.

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